Some plays are like couture. The gown is an iconic speech, or role, the actor must fit into, and the design — the script — is the essential thing.
If “Hamlet” is custom tailored fashion, the comedy “Love’s Labour’s Lost” is a mannequin. You need structure to hold everything up, but it’s all the extras you put on it that make it exciting.
Maybe this metaphor doesn’t fit (ha!) as well as I’d like, but it’s how I’ve been thinking of “Love’s Labour’s,” directed by Brenda DeVita and now in the shortest run of the summer at American Players Theatre. The play opened Saturday in the Hill Theatre and closes Oct. 2.
“Love’s Labour's” is a weird little play. It was an early one for Shakespeare (1598), with four young couples at the center and lots of goofy characters on the periphery.
Within the Bard's canon, the premise here is simpler. Yet the language seems denser, as from a writer so delighted by his own cleverness that he forgets he’s trying to tell us something.
DeVita plays up any playfulness she finds in the text. It’s all the extratextual stuff — the music, the dance, the pretty costumes and side comedy bits — that make the picture pop.
As our “Labour's” begin, designer Scott Penner decks the stage with a rainbow of hanging flowers. Before this blooming arch, the king (Nate Burger) and three of his buddies pledge to three years of an ascetic life of study.
Only books. No girls allowed.
Naturally, a princess from France (Phoebe González) and her entourage are due to stop by. Giving up their vows almost immediately, the guys ply them with trinkets, scribble in the margins of windy romantic letters and rhyme incessantly.
Jamal James, one student-turned-paramour, turns his awkwardness into an asset as he hovers in a half-kneel before a lady (a gleeful Jennifer Vosters). Marcus Truschinski and Melisa Pereyra match wits and teasing looks, like they’re in a side production of “Much Ado.”
As the boys woo and the girls demur, ’50s-style musical interludes by composer Sartje Pickett and snappy choreography by Brian Cowing add plenty of energy.
For one bit, the men disguise themselves with furry Russian hats and low kicks, followed by a page in baby bear costume (Kailey Azure Green, a cover, truly outdoing themselves on opening night).
The women greet this nonsense with giggles and arched eyebrows. A pair of sunglasses and a massive hat for each ingénue is ample camouflage in the world of this play, just as a person with a clump of flowers over his face becomes invisible to everyone else in the room.
Shakespeare’s comedies up the Hill are always enthusiastically physical, but these performers are fearless.
David Daniel, as a camera-toting curate, rolls himself up in a picnic blanket. Jim Ridge, playing a professor/walking thesaurus, grabs a cube of Jell-O off the green-carpeted stage and pops it into his mouth. Josh Krause, as a dimwitted constable, bicycles his hips like wheels as he motors on and off the stage.
And Triney Sandoval, playing a lovesick Spanish professor, is a force unto himself. He’s a joyful menace with a rapier and a golf club. His impassioned monologue of love could rouse an army.
It’s telling, though, that the best parts of this play are additions to a text that threatens to drown in poetic flourishes. Sometimes, I simply lost the thread. Why is the princess here, again? Does this guy like that girl, or the other one? (Who’s Joan?)
See “Love’s Labour’s” for Holly Payne’s gorgeous, 1950s-style costumes. They’re color-matched girl by girl and couple to couple, with wispy wraps and nipped waists and pretty pumps I’d like to steal right off the princess’s feet.
See it for these delightful actors, whose expressions of delight and surprise lead us along, and for Pickett’s charming music. (The musical additions to shows up the Hill this season are so solid; see “The Rivals” for proof.)
And if, by the end, you’re not totally sure what happened, that’s alright. Romance is more fun than studying anyway.