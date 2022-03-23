To borrow a phrase from the campy, earnest musical “The Prom,” this tour de force has been forced to tour. Finally!
“The Prom” was first set to play Madison a year ago, before it was a Ryan Murphy movie on Netflix starring Meryl Streep. The Equity tour of the 2016 musical looks like a glitter bomb exploding in Overture Hall through Sunday. And even sans Meryl, the stage show is better than the film.
“The Prom” begins with an opening night party that quickly turns sour as a pair of Broadway divas realize their own vanity has tanked “Eleanor! The Eleanor Roosevelt Musical.” Dee Dee (Courtney Balan), as brassy as her dress, and Barry (Patrick Wetzel) need a cause to “show the world (they’re) not attention whores.”
“I still don’t understand what’s wrong with that,” Dee Dee grumbles.
Thirty seconds on Twitter and they have their cause: a teenage lesbian in Edgewater, Indiana, whose request to take her girlfriend to prom has the PTA ready to ban it completely.
Emma, played with sensitivity by Kaden Kearney in an army jacket, doesn’t want to be a symbol or a crusader. When the “liberal Democrats from Broadway!” make a splashy entrance at James Madison High and start to snap pictures, Emma recoils. Everyone gets angrier. Her still-closeted girlfriend is spooked.
“This is a nightmare!” Emma moans to the principal (Sinclair Mitchell), who’s both a sympathetic ally and a devoted fan of Dee Dee’s Broadway oeuvre. (“We Look to You” is a love song to the theater, moving in Mitchell’s resonant baritone.)
The rest of the story makes a few predictable moves. Emma warms to the intruding actors, including showgirl-with-a-heart-of-gold Angie (Emily Borromeo with spot-on Fosse-style bent wrists and crooked elbows). When Barry offers to “turn this butchy duck into a swan,” Emma cautiously agrees.
Shavey Brown as the team’s tenacious manager and Bud Weber as an aging TV star round out the New York ensemble. Weber, as Trent, has “How do you do, fellow kids?” energy. He works some theater magic on the high schoolers, solving an ideological divide with a peppy song and dance.
That “The Prom” works as well as it does is no great surprise. Producer Jack Viertel, one of the show’s creators, wrote “The Secret Life of the American Musical” about how Broadway shows are built. The opening number, an “I want” song, a light and fizzy Act II opener (literally called “Zazz”) — all the blocks are there. The formula works.
What makes “The Prom” more than the sum of its parts is Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin’s snarky, self-aware book, with plenty of one-liners to go around. Even in the keyboard-heavy touring pit, Matthew Sklar’s score dazzles and catches the ear.
The music makes space for talented performers like Kalyn West, as Emma’s girlfriend, to find the emotional core of her character in “Alyssa Green.” It invites Balan to belt and Swetzel to strut. As Emma, Kearney has a clear, youthful tone; their “Unruly Heart” is heart-breaking in the best way.
The “fish out of water” narrative means plenty of jokes about Midwestern culture, references to monster truck rallies, cow tipping and Applebee’s. They’re a bit thick, but never mean-spirited. Costume design by Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman does subtle work with Emma’s faded patches and Alyssa’s more put-together sweater and skinny jeans.
Throughout, Casey Nicholaw’s punchy choreography looks like a workout, with enough fast footwork and exciting patterns to keep every scene moving. As a director, he knows when to slow down and let the script breathe, too — stage outperforms screen in numbers like “The Lady’s Improving” and “Barry’s Going to Prom,” which don’t overcomplicate.
Perhaps what is most satisfying about “The Prom” is how earnest it feels. This is a true Broadway-style musical that embraces its strengths, just like Emma does. That’s something to celebrate.