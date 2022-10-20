The other day, my husband picked up a paperback for me at the library, a romance novel in which a theater critic has a torrid affair with an actor.
"Did I mean to reserve this?" he wanted to know. It wasn’t like me.
The thing I struggle with in most romance is conflict. Romance structure says lovers need obstacles, so they must be members of rival families. She’s in a magical coma. He’s got the head of a horse.
Or she’s a free-spirited sex worker and he’s an uptight CEO. However can their love survive?
“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” on tour in Overture Hall through Sunday, tries to recapture the magic of the 1990 film by hewing as close to the original as it possibly can.
The late Garry Marshall, who directed the film, and J.F. Lawton, who wrote it, are credited with writing the musical’s story. Bryan Adams — he of “Summer of ’69” fame, among other hits — and Jim Vallance wrote the music. The musical ran on Broadway for a year, closing in 2019 after being snubbed by the Tonys.
Turning a film into a musical is common, and one of the primary ways musicals get made these days. For the shift to work, the transition has to be deliberate. The best ones (like “The Addams Family,” “Heathers” and “The Lion King”) fully embrace the new genre, often with new characters, new scenes and songs that have a reason to exist.
“Pretty Woman: The Musical” does none of this.
With a repetitive, schlocky score and a script that did not age well, the musical of “Pretty Woman” limps through nearly two and a half hours to a conclusion no one is waiting for. It feels like a production led by business, not art. Which is ironic, given the whole “love before money” message.
To be clear, “Pretty Woman” the film has its charms, at least enough to keep it in rotation on classic movie stations. Chemistry sparks between Julia Roberts and Richard Gere (despite the 18-year age gap, uncomfortable in retrospect).
For all that she’s a paid escort, Vivian is a true innocent, with a childish naïveté about inside voices and fork usage that makes one wonder if she grew up in a marsh somewhere. Her awkwardness delights Edward, and surprises him. He helps her, but he doesn’t try to change her.
The musical aims to capture that dynamic. Vivian, played gamely on this tour by Jessie Davidson, is new to the stretch of Hollywood Boulevard where she turns tricks alongside her friend Kit (Keyonna Knight at Wednesday’s performance, her voice a blend of gravel and classical vibrato).
Of course, Vivian “doesn’t fit in” on the Boulevard, a prerequisite for a Cinderella in any age. A romance heroine must crave rescue!
Edward picks Vivian up, takes her to a Beverly Hills penthouse, feeds her strawberries and avails himself of her services. By the next morning, he’s ready to pay $3,000 to keep her around for the whole week.
Adam Pascal, the original Roger in “Rent,” takes on the twice-her-age, buttoned-up businessman role on this tour, and he turns in a few pop-style power ballads about love. “Who’d believe that we could catch the wind before it’s gone?” he croons.
These lyrics are impossibly cheesy, shoe-horned into musical phrases where they don’t quite fit. Kyle Taylor Parker, a highlight of the show as the narrator/ hotel concierge, does everything he can with everything he’s been given, pushing through phrases like “When you walk in the room, heads will turn, I presume,” and “Dancing on air, without a care, to your heart’s delight/ You’ll be unstoppable.”
He’s assisted in a mid-Act I dance number by a buoyant Trent Soyster as Guilio, who steals the show with a bit of mop choreography. Give me a musical about Giulio! Or, better yet, a musical about Kit and Vivian. What will their friendship look like after Vivian’s big life change? How will she marry the old with the new?
The aesthetic of “Pretty Woman: The Musical” is “Rock of Ages” meets “My Fair Lady,” accented by atrocious wigs that look like someone raided a Halloween pop-up shop. It feels like a visual signal. Those expecting an homage to an iconic film will find a watered-down restaging, blandly commercial and overlong.
Honestly, I did check out that romance paperback. I do want to expand my genre horizons! But at this show, to quote another ’90s icon, sometimes love just ain’t enough.