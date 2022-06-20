Some shows have content warnings. “The Rivals,” a raucous comedy now running at American Players Theatre, has a content welcome.
“We gather together in true celebration,” the cast croons, barbershop-style, in one of many musical interludes. The ladies and lovers, maids and gentlemen promise “sheer comedy.” They’re glad we made the trek up the hill, past the critters and the skeeters. “We need you to make us complete!”
Silly, bright and refreshingly contemporary in this adaptation, APT's “The Rivals” takes a 1775 script by Richard Brinsley Sheridan and brings it to life with bold colors and gentle hijinks. Director Aaron Posner gives the comedy a flamboyantly melodramatic staging, punctuated by chimes and musical flourishes the characters hear and respond to.
Quickly, he sets the stage: Here is Jack Absolute (Marcus Truschinski, all rakish grins), a wealthy naval captain. Jack has lowered his rank and disguised his identity to woo Lydia Languish (Kelsey Brennan), a rom-com leading lady who’s convinced herself that pure love means clandestine meetings in the bitter cold and “charming” poverty.
Casting a massively bushy eyebrow over his son’s romantic prospects is Jack’s huffing, puffing father, Sir Anthony, played by David Daniel in a jangling cascade of medals and a tall top hat. He looks like an angry Monopoly man.
Lydia’s guardian is Mrs. Malaprop (Tracy Michelle Arnold), a mangler of the English language so legendary, the noun “malapropism” is attributed to her. “Sure if I reprehend anything in this world, it is the use of my oracular tongue, and a nice derangement of epitaphs!” she exclaims. The copy editor in me cringes.
Brennan’s Lydia is a hilarious terror, kicking and throwing herself to the ground like a furious threenager. In calm contrast is Phoebe González as Julia, whose own romantic entanglement with her anxious, irritable beau (Ronald Román-Meléndez) is equally on the rocks.
The two are a familiar match, the sourpuss and the saint. González spends most of her stage time exasperated, and brings the house down with an Act II dismissal of her man. (The laws of romantic comedy can’t let it stand, but it’s great anyway.)
“The Rivals” is the kind of piece critics like to call a confection or a romp. Assistant director Kailey Azure Green stepped in for Tim Gittings on opening night and set the audience snort-giggling with their mirrored antics. Core company members Jim Ridge and Colleen Madden steal scenes in fun character parts — a trigger-happy Irishman and a cunning maid, respectively.
Truschinski’s ability to keep a straight face in the midst of ridiculousness has never been so noteworthy. And Arnold is in top form as Malaprop, punctuating every jumbled phrase with perfect diction. She peacocks about the stage in cupid’s bow lips and a queenly purple hat and veil.
Set against a flexible, paisley-inflected set designed by Shaun Motley, Susan E. Mickey’s neatly pressed, colorful costume design drapes Lydia in juicy raspberry and tangerine hues and decks Josh Krause, as another romantic rival, in mismatched plaid. Cinematic cues and musical interludes composed by André Pluess tilt the show fully into melodrama.
“The Rivals” has solid comic bones in its classic character tropes and topsy-turvy phrases. Yet in so many centuries’-old comedies, it’s hard let go of the entrenched sexism (and worse) that can make romance feel tainted. Posner’s judicious edits — adjustments to offensive names, too-young ages and gratuitous violence — keep the play moving forward and allow us to simply enjoy the romantic intrigues.
It’s been a long few years since APT has staged a full season in the Hill and Touchstone theaters, and COVID hasn’t fully loosened its grip. This past week, a preview of “Sense and Sensibility” was canceled due to cases in the cast.
But as Mrs. Malaprop says, “we will not anticipate the past ... our retrospection will now be all to the future.” Brava to that, and to this delightful production.