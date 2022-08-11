Seven years after it debuted in “the greatest city in the world” (per Lin-Manuel Miranda’s own score), the hit musical “Hamilton” has made its way back to Madison. Through Sunday, Aug. 21, Overture Center hosts the Angelica cast, one of three simultaneous national tours.
“Hamilton” has been touring for a while — the Phillip cast came through in 2019 — and a film of the live performance was released on Disney+ in 2020. Everyone’s reviewed it, some of us more than once.
So let’s try something different.
“Hamilton” is back? Cool! Are there any tickets left?
Short answer: Yes, but the ones that remain are either limited view or quite expensive; in some cases, they’re both. I’ve been known to call a box office day-of and see if there have been returns.
Or enter the lottery! The tour makes available 40 tickets, $10 each with a limit of two per person, for every show. Use the official Hamilton #ham4ham app to enter for this coming week by noon Thursday. You’ll have two hours to claim and pay for the tickets and winners can’t resell them.
I have not seen “Hamilton” before. Remind me, what’s it about?
“Hamilton” tells the story of one of the United States’ founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, who came to the colonies as an orphaned immigrant, fought in the Revolutionary War, served as the first Secretary of the Treasury and was tight with George Washington.
The score draws from jazz, hip hop, R&B, British pop and classic Broadway. While the lyrics go by very fast, this particular cast has impeccable diction. Should you lose the thread, it’s fairly easy to pick it back up again, but it does benefit from a second viewing.
I’ve seen “Hamilton” a bunch of times. What’s good about this cast?
For me, this production belongs to Paul Oakley Stovall, who plays George Washington. Talk about a commander — I can’t recall the last time I saw a performer with this much gravitas and inherent confidence, just fully owning every scene.
Stovall draws the eye in the opening number. He has a moving and believable paternal rapport with the young upstart Hamilton (Edred Utomi, surprisingly vulnerable). And he brings the house down with “One Last Time.” I’d see this show again only for him.
Other standouts: Zoe Jensen as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, a powerhouse whose rendition of “Burn” had me holding my breath. Bryson Bruce, a standby who steps in for Lafayette and just keeps getting better as Thomas Jefferson in Act II. And Yana Perrault, who turns on the smolder as Maria Reynolds. Her voice is pop star-ready; I want to see if she’s released an album.
I got so annoyed by the “Hamilton” hype that I wrote it off. Is it honestly that great?
I think it is. As a musical, it has really good bones.
The secret about genre-busting “Hamilton” is it’s pretty classic musical theater, structure-wise. There’s an “I want” song for both primary characters, including Hamilton’s duel-buddy Aaron Burr (Josh Tower). There are as many references to contemporary music styles as there are to, for example, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Gilbert and Sullivan. If you’re a musical person, you’ll probably like it.
That said, if you’re not a musical person, this is the kind of show that does stretch outside genre a little bit. I often steer non-musical people to shows like “Fun Home” and “Come From Away,” both of which involve ensemble casts and more serious topics.
“Hamilton” joins these in part because it’s such a smart, fast-paced show, both emotional and entertaining. In this cast, King George (Peter Matthew Smith) is quite funny — he lets his voice get a little growly to drive home a point, and it works. Stephanie Umoh is determined and fierce as Eliza’s sister Angelica; when she “rewinds” the entire cast to start “Satisfied,” it feels like some godlike creature just shook the stage. It’s wild, and so cool.
Is “Hamilton” OK for kids?
Middle grade and up, I would say. There’s some adult content — people shoot guns at each other, use the “f” word a few times, and have one moderately steamy affair.
What’s the COVID situation like at Overture these days?
Vaccination checks are no longer a thing and masks are not required, though maybe half of us were wearing them on opening night. These are full houses; if you still mask anywhere, you maybe want to mask here.
Anything else to note?
The Wisconsin Historical Society has set up a viewing of a “Hamilton Collection” on the second floor, running again on Sunday, Aug. 14, Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 19.
The line was long enough on Wednesday that we did not see it. But it apparently features “extremely rare items from the American Revolution, including … letters from Hamilton and Burr, Washington’s farewell address to the nation and the infamous ‘Reynolds Pamphlet.’”
And there is a chocolate pop-up! In the lobby! CocoVaa Chocolatier has a beautiful set-up with chocolate barks and multi-packs of truffles and dragées (pastel-coated candies). On opening night they were open before, during and after the show.
Go for “Hamilton” or just go for the chocolate, I wouldn’t judge either way.