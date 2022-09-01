On Wednesday, we wore pink.
For the national equity tour of “Mean Girls,” in Madison through Sunday, the third time was the charm. Announced for fall 2020, then felled by the Omicron wave in February, the tour at last brings its tiny skirts, big hair (full of secrets!) and high energy choreography to Overture Hall this week.
For anyone who purposefully blocked early-oughts culture and/or Lindsay Lohan’s oeuvre, “Mean Girls” was inspired by a book about the inventively nasty ways teenage females destroy each other. Tina Fey wrote the 2004 film, gave Amy Poehler a part, and packed it with enough iconic lines to fill an entire poster at the merch table.
That the film has become a cultural touchstone even for girls who weren’t born when it was released was evident from the sheer quantity of pink carnation tops and ruffled skirts in the lobby.
Leading the pack on this tour are three powerhouse belters.
We hear first from English Bernhardt. She plays puppyish new kid Cady, fresh from homeschooling in Kenya and bursting with excitement to make some “human friends.” Scrambling through Chicagoland slang, Cady’s ripe for indoctrination at North Shore High. But where does she belong?
She connects first with openly gay, drama-loving Damian — Eric Huffman, an absolute highlight of the show — and his bestie, Janis. She’s the second power belter of the bunch.
Self-consciously goth in dyed black hair and elaborate fishnets, Lindsay Heather Pierce’s Janis looks intimidating next to Cady’s wholesome plaid. But Pierce seems more vulnerable than Janises past, sweeter almost.
Pierce’s vocals on numbers like “Rather Be Me” don’t so much sparkle as strike like lightning. And her blend with Bernhardt on numbers like “Apex Predator” is thrilling enough to spark a stampede.
The third notch in this fashionable belt is Nadina Hassan, who graduated into a pandemic with a musical theater degree and landed the role of “Mean Girls” queen bee with a taped audition.
As Regina George, Hassan is a knockout in every sense. In “Someone Gets Hurt,” she lingers on each step like she’s walking a very slow runway, slinking around the stage with cold-blooded confidence. And she fires up the drama in “World Burn,” an Act II power ballad that should foretell a long and fruitful career.
With a script blessed by the comic genius of Fey, a fun, poppy score by her husband, Jeff Richmond, and clever lyrics by Nell Benjamin, the “Mean Girls” musical is stuffed fuller than a freshman backpack with quips and one-liners.
Unfortunately, in Overture Hall, this isn’t as obvious as it should be. Ensemble lines drop constantly due to a combination of poor diction and imprecise sound balance. Whenever the music gets loud, the words get lost. And “Mean Girls” has a very loud score.
The comedy, too, feels a little dated. I want to hope we’re more aware of fatphobia than we were in 2004, or at least less inclined to make a series of jokes at the expense of a character who gains weight. (The first Regina on Broadway, Taylor Louderman, told “Parade” that the fat suit “made my boobs and my butt bigger, which is that Kardashian look. So I don’t feel too bad about it.” But, honestly. We’re still doing this?)
What works better on this tour than on most others are the videos, designed by Finn Ross and Adam Young. A bank of screens wraps around the back of the stage and allows for cinematic transitions from Nairobi landscape to North Shore High.
These can occasionally be corny — like the animated Regina-head balloons that float around during “Revenge Party” — but more often they’re really cool, like when Regina makes her dramatic Act II comeback in a wash of pixelated black and pink.
“Mean Girls” ran on Broadway for nearly two years, earning director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw Tony nominations for his work. It was a bona fide hit when it closed due to COVID in March 2020.
The musical captures most of the best parts of the film. The touring production captures a slightly smaller fraction of those. So the returns are diminishing, a little. But not by much.
I say, we make fetch happen! And wear whatever you want to “Mean Girls.” You can sit with us.