CHICAGO — It’s a short walk from the Pride Lands to the land of Prada. On a two-block stretch of the theater district downtown, one stage trumpets a celebrated Elton John musical coming back soon, a few steps away from where a new Elton John musical opened Sunday night.
“The Lion King” and “The Devil Wears Prada” may be separated by style, tone and intended audience, but both have feathers — and fangs.
In some ways, the story of Andrea “Andy-for-short” Sachs and how she must journey across Manhattan and into the wilds of Paris Fashion Week is not so different than that of a young lion, wrestling with whether he wants the crown.
Granted, less is at stake here.
“The Devil Wears Prada,” a world premiere running in Chicago through Aug. 21, plays like “Legally Blonde” in reverse. Instead of proving that she’s more than stilettos and designer handbags, Ms. Summa Cum Laude, “five year plan” Andy — who’s too “serious” to worry about the sweater she’s wearing — must embrace the power of the extreme makeover.
“The Devil Wears Prada,” first a dishy, semi-autobiographical novel by Lauren Weisberger (2003), then a film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway (2006), has plenty of fodder for musical theater gold.
With ambitious, bold costumes by Arianne Phillips and a story adaptation by Kate Wetherhead that preserves the film’s frosty wit, it’s nearly there.
Taylor Iman Jones, a stunning, emotionally grounded performer, opens the show by belting young Andy’s dream to change the world with journalism. (That’s an imaginative leap the show makes right away: while Jones is “an Andy for today,” as one producer quipped, the media world she enters feels very 15 years ago.)
After six months of post-collegiate job hunting, Andy fights for a job as an assistant to “Runway” editor Miranda Priestly (Tony winner Beth Leavel). Miranda’s a “beast in stilettos” who runs a Vogue-like newsroom full of frightened acolytes in Gucci.
Leavel, a star worthy of her sunglasses, luxuriates in all of it. Miranda demands worship, and who could deny her?
Among the supporting cast, Javier Muñoz sparkles as stylist Nigel. He easily lands every one-line zinger; Andy’s canvas belt and cable knit tights nearly end him. He brings down the fashion house with “Dress Your Way Up,” an Act I showstopper reprised in the finale.
Muñoz also finds the emotional core of a show that desperately needs one, with an Act II ballad about how fashion magazines made Nigel feel understood as a gay kid in Michigan. It’s a singular moment that connects the flashing lights of “Runway” to something real.
Megan Masako Haley, wrapped in pink and buzzing with anxiety, begrudgingly shows Andy the “Runway” ropes. Haley, a “Mean Girls” alum who took a few tricks from that show to this, sends a campy kiss-off number at the top of Act II. The character’s awful; we love her.
“Devil Wears Prada” spins on transformation, literally (there are turntables in the floor) and figuratively. A high-wattage set, designed by Christine Jones and Brett Banakis, draws gasps as a Manhattan arch transforms into the Eiffel Tower and gown sketches rise to the ceiling.
And as a whole, “Devil” feels aesthetically coherent in essential ways. Director Anna D. Shapiro looks fashion forward even in scene changes, during which cast members strut across the stage.
James Alsop’s shoulder-shaking choreography looks influenced by house dance (vogueing), Fosse and Beyonce videos. (Alsop’s credits include “Run the World (Girls),” which everyone should watch right now.)
The musical struggles most with emotional realism, particularly outside the office. Miranda has barely hinted-at family conflict. Andy gets a blank slate boyfriend and two vaguely likeable roommates (Christiana Cole and Tiffany Mann).
Cole and Mann are great, but it feels like everyone’s just there to fill space, and occasionally question Andy for — being a Gen Z go-getter? As they grumble about how busy she’s become, that happy song they sang in Act I about how they finally have jobs that pay the rent starts to sound more like that other musical, also about rent.
Elton John, whose other theater credits include “Aida” and “Billy Elliot,” worked with Shaina Taub on lyrics for this score. Results are mixed there, too. “Who’s She,” in Act II, is flashy fun, with quick-change stage magic in the costumes. Unison chorus work behind Miranda’s iconic “you think this has nothing to do with you” speech is perfectly pitched.
But there is one sentimental ballad too many. The lack of subtlety in some numbers veers toward parody. And the titlular “Devil Wears Prada” number shifts into a major key as a bedeviled curtain drops, a jarring choice.
These are the sorts of things that often get worked out as a show makes its way toward Broadway. And I’d predict it does alright, if not there, then on the road afterward. Jones and Leavel look as well-fitted to their roles as tailored couture. Fans of the movie will find its tart sense of humor intact, and John’s name should sell some tickets.
Another selling point: This is a show that encourages dressing very up. On opening night in Chicago, various patrons turned out in yellow pumps, a sheer black top paired with a string of pearls, bright green hair and Versace track pants. Miranda would be well pleased.