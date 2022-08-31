Two sisters live alone in a huge house in a remote place. The younger one yearns for company. The older one is an ice queen.
Swap out a talking snowman for a brooding mastiff, and you’ve got the beginnings of a frozen fairy tale. This one’s a lot darker than Disney.
After a brief false start thanks to COVID, Jen Silverman’s very funny, deeply twisted 2017 comedy “The Moors” has opened on American Players Theatre’s indoor Touchstone stage, running through Oct. 9.
Directed by Keira Fromm, “The Moors” is a contemporary homage to the Brontes, set in the 1840s-“ish.” The women express themselves most freely in writing, and find harsh freedom among strange thorny flowers, quicksand and “large ravenous birds.”
“The Moors” is also gleeful gothic horror, with flourishes of Shirley Jackson and “Jane Eyre.”
Mysteries and murder ballads. What could be better?
The landscape of “The Moors” is isolated and threatening, qualities shared by older sister Agatha. Played by Tracy Michelle Arnold with her signature hauteur, Agatha despises weakness.
“There is no weakness in the moors,” she says. “When I come out here, I am surrounded by merciless strength.”
The new governess (Kayla Carter) looks to be Agatha’s polar opposite. Emilie’s a sweet-spoken powder puff, a Victorian-era American Girl doll carrying a lute. In a pink case, naturally.
Emilie’s voice never rises above a purr, but she notices something is up at the Branwell estate pretty quickly. She begins to make quiet, persistent inquiries:
Where is the man who summoned her, the charming brother of so many letters? Where is the child she’s been summoned to teach? Why does Emilie’s bedroom look exactly like the parlor, which looks exactly like the second sitting room?
Younger sister Huldey (Kelsey Brennan) figures to befriend Emilie by reading her (Huldey’s) diary entries. Huldey journals like some people play world-building video games, but with a loose grasp on days that recall dispatches from 2020 pandemic life. (“Monday: I am very unhappy. Tuesday: It is bleak here, and I am unhappy.”)
All Huldey wants is attention. A touch of adoration. Some adulation would be nice. The house’s hostile maid (Aurora Real de Asua, hilariously deadpan) soon finds something in this she can twist to her own ends.
While the women circle one another inside the manor’s matching rooms, out on the moors a tentative friendship springs up between a skittish hen and a lonely mastiff.
Colleen Madden, dressed like Helena Bonham Carter in a Tim Burton film, twitches her head, trilling and cooing. She’s distractingly convincing as a bird. Jim DeVita’s mastiff has a touch of the depressed Shakespearean philosopher Jaques about him, punctuated by short baritone barks.
This “dog and bird are friends!” bit gets some “aws” from the audience while Silverman slips in something more sinister.
The Moor-hen is wary; the mastiff is needy. She’s rescuing him! he cries. Why, then, would the little hen want to fly when he cannot join her? Why would she want space when she makes him so happy? Moor-hen, you’re in danger, girl.
“The Moors” is full of running jokes at the expense of Victorian literature — the interchangeable maid, the interchangeable rooms, the secrets in the attic. Fromm stages manor scenes as though in a doll’s house. Lights pop on to reveal characters fastened in place, casting long, dark shadows behind them on the walls.
Set designer Nathan Stuber’s gray-washed design looks like an abstract, photorealistic painting. It evokes wind and water, details heightened by Keith Parham’s flashing, atmospheric lighting and Mieka van der Ploeg’s captivating costumes. Huldey and Agatha’s cloudy screenprinted dresses give the impression that the moors have consumed them, literally.
Arnold and Brennan are in top form here, moving from humor to threat with a look. As the maid, Real de Asua channels a scary intensity while consistently getting laughs.
Only Carter, as the governess, struggles to strike the right tone. She’s as smooth as a TV announcer when she arrives, but when that façade ostensibly drops away, she seems to get stiffer.
“The Moors” explores the power of desire — for fame, freedom or simple companionship — and the costs of getting what you want. Thrilling, theatrical and highly literary, this play is the kind of new classic this company does best.