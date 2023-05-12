As the “Lion King” national tour crisscrossed the country for the past two decades, Disney ticketing executives like Lauren Rutlin have noticed a few patterns.
“Some markets can be very fickle, based on the weather, the time of year, what other shows are on sale,” said Rutlin, director of sales and ticketing at Disney Theatrical Group. “And there are cities that are remarkably dependable. They show up and show out regardless … you can trust that they will buy early, because they’re excited to see this show and they know they’ve got to lock in those tickets.
“They will come early, to make sure that they do not miss that incredible opening number. They will thoughtfully, proactively exchange tickets if a conflict comes up. That track record — that is absolutely what Madison has.”
“Disney’s The Lion King” has just begun another three-week run in Madison, with Simba, Scar, Timon and Pumbaa feeling the love in Elton John’s blockbuster musical for the third time since 2010.
Rutlin’s coworkers jokingly give her credit for how well the show does here. Rutlin was born and raised in Madison, graduated from East High School and worked at the ticket office at Overture Center for the Arts for three-and-a-half years before taking a position with Disney in New York City in 2016.
“The team teases me and congratulates me, as if there’s something special I know about that has made the engagement a success,” she said. “It’s not me. It’s Madison. They will come out to support great theater.”
Rutlin recently spoke to the Cap Times about how “The Lion King” has literally reshaped venues across the country, seeing the show in German and who she watches now when she goes to the show herself.
First, would you describe your job with Disney?
I try to help our guests find the right seats for them, which means everything from the right location to the right price. I try to make sure our theaters are nice and full.
The stuff that goes into that is a combination of data analysis and really intricate customer service, relationship building work. It’s a fun job for someone like me, who’s an introvert but also really loves working with people.
How did you first encounter Disney and “The Lion King” in Madison?
It’s such a big event. We have a lot of Broadway shows come through, but this feels more like they’re just roaring into town — I don’t mean to make a dumb cliché, but that’s how it feels.
We put the show on sale when we had eight performances in the building on that same day, on a fun Saturday in December 2015. We had one of the craziest days ever … there were so many people who were so excited.
When the show came through, there was an added level of excitement and energy about having “Lion King” in the building. The moment I walked in to meet the company manager, I was so nervous — I thought, “Oh my goodness, what if the way we do things isn’t good enough?” I met him, and he couldn’t have been nicer or easier to work with. He became an immediate professional friend.
I walked back to the ticket office and said, if meeting him is any indication, we are going to have so much fun on this run. This is going to be great.
And the end point of that story is, seven years later, I married him.
Audiences at “Lion King” renew as people bring their kids and grandkids. What advice do you have for young or first-time theatergoers?
I will start by saying the reason our age recommendation is what it is (6 and up) is because it helps remind people that this is a two-and-a-half hour live performance.
It’s less that there’s anything kids can’t watch, but this is often the first live performance anyone sees. If you have a child who is not terribly excited about sitting for two-and-a-half hours, it might not be the right time for them yet. We guide parents, but we always say, you know your kids best.
I love “The Lion King” for first-time theatergoers, including young people, but also people who don’t speak the language or maybe have never seen theater before. “Lion King” paints so many beautiful pictures and there’s so much of the show that doesn’t have any language at all.
Have you seen “Lion King” in translation?
I was just in Germany a few weeks ago … it was my first time seeing our show internationally. Certainly I know the lines of the show pretty well, because I’ve seen it many times. But watching it play out in front of me in a language that I didn’t know was so incredible.
You can entirely enjoy and appreciate the story without knowing anything about what they’re saying. That’s what makes it so timeless, but also what makes it appeal to truly anyone.
More than most tours, “The Lion King” really takes over a whole theater.
It took the building of Overture Center to be able to fit (some puppets) through the door. (“The Lion King” started touring in 2002, when Madison had the Civic Center.)
It’s fantastic that Overture specifically could be built with shows like this in mind, because it means that in terms of us coming in and having to make modifications to the theater — I would never call it easy, but it’s doable, right? It’s standard modifications.
I visit a lot of theaters around the country, and many of them will say, “Oh, this door, you’ll notice it’s bigger — it’s because of ‘The Lion King.’” There are a lot of theaters that have some form of permanent modification that has been made to make “The Lion King” happen.
Do you still go see the show? How many times have you seen it?
I bet I’ve seen it more than 50 times now. If I ever need a pick me up, I will either go downstairs during “Friend Like Me” in “Aladdin,” or I will go across the street to our partner theater where “The Lion King” plays and go watch “Circle of Life.”
All it takes is me watching the audience watch one of those numbers to feel so incredible about what I get to do. To watch somebody react, or laugh so hard that they cry, or scream because they’re so excited with what they see — it’s everything.
I don’t even have to watch the stage, I can just watch the people. And it’s the most beautiful experience.