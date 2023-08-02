“Six” makes us wait for it, the reference we need this summer as the national tour of the musical stops in Madison this week to play nearly-full houses in Overture Hall.
Finally, three quarters of the way through, K. Howard flips her pink-tipped power ponytail and winks.
“I’m the beheaded Barbie,” she says.
With a first draft composed by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss in about 10 nonconsecutive days before the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, “Six” has become a massive hit, pushing past a COVID stop that interrupted its Broadway transition in 2020.
The show is inspired by — and stuffed full as a corset with references to — contemporary artists, from Rhianna and Beyoncé to early-’00s icons like Avril Lavigne and Britney Spears.
And unlike the straining singers at last week’s Concerts on the Square, these queens actually do have the vocal chops to channel Adele. (Sorry not sorry, Jeans N’ Classics.)
The conceit of this 80-minute pop show opens with “Real Housewives” cattiness, as the queens decide to battle it out for supremacy based on which of them Henry VIII flushed the most royally.
Will the most cheers go to Catherine of Aragon (Gerianne Pérez), who after more than two decades as queen was summarily dismissed in favor of Anne Boleyn and her sexy green sleeves?
Was it Jane Seymour (Aryn Bohannon), who died weeks after her son was born, or Anna of Cleves (Terica Marie), whom Henry had shipped in from Germany, then rejected six months later?
Katherine Howard (Aline Mayagoitia) hopes to clinch a win with a real banger about years of abuse crowned by her beheading while she was still a teenager. “All You Wanna Do” starts out sassy and disintegrates, ending with a wrenching cry — arguably the show’s most powerful moment.
Catherine Parr (Jana Larell Glover) left the man she loved to marry an ailing, aged king, strictly for her own survival. She’d rather form a supergroup instead of play oppression Olympics.
Two of the titular six queens on opening night in Madison were covers, an astonishing note given the tightness of the harmonies and show-stopping power of Bohannon’s love ballad, “Heart of Stone.” Shivers!
The queens shed their British accents on this North American tour of “Six,” which works just fine. Zan Berube, rocking double top knots wrapped in spikes, gives Anne Boleyn TikTok tween/pouty baby energy on “Don’t Lose Ur Head,” a catchy bop. Girl group choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille winds in references to Shakira and courtly dances.
Compared to its touring compatriots, “Six” flies by, almost too fast to finish your Tudor Rosé (vodka, sparkling wine, rhubarb bitters, strawberry, lemon, $12). It feels enough like a concert that if you, ahem, memorized the album back in 2020, it’s tough not to want to sing along. (Just me? Ah.)
Like “Barbie,” “Six” sparkles, surrounding a message of female empowerment with catchy beats and glamorous outfits. What other touring musical includes air horns, twerking and Tudor Tinder?
To paraphrase my own favorite queen, Terica Marie’s gleeful Anna of Cleves: This show looks more rad than Lutheranism. Six out of six, would recommend.