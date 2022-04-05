Missed "Hamilton" the last time it came through? Don't throw away your shot this time. Single tickets for the national tour of mega-hit Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda go on sale this Thursday.
Those who want first dibs on tickets for shows during the Aug. 9-21 tour stop can line up at Overture Center, 201 State St., on Thursday morning. Tickets go on sale in person and online at overture.org at 11 a.m., and via phone starting at noon at (608) 258-4141.
Tickets will cost $49-$199, with some seats on the orchestra level going for $249. A lottery for every performance will open up 40 seats at $10 each. Patrons can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per account.
When it debuted on Broadway, "Hamilton" won a few handfuls of Tony Awards (11 in total), a Pulitzer Prize, and a Grammy for best musical theater album in 2016. Miranda wrote the musical's book, music and lyrics, which include elements of hip hop, R&B and jazz.
"Hamilton" charts the revolutionary life of Alexander Hamilton, the "founding father without a father" who served as right-hand man to President George Washington, wrote the Federalist Papers, founded a national bank and eventually died in high-profile duel with Aaron Burr.
A press release from Overture Center quotes producer Jeffrey Seller, warning about "fraudulent tickets."
"For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Madison engagement should be made through overture.org," the statement says.