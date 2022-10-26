Theater director Dave Pausch grew up with Dungeons & Dragons in the 1980s and ’90s.
In rehearsals for the D&D-centric play “She Kills Monsters,” in which Pausch is surrounded by actors in their late teens and early 20s, Pausch should be the authority on the interactive fantasy role-playing game. He’s not.
“I am constantly on my guard about getting anything about D&D wrong,” Pausch said, “because I have a room of experts. They all know! Half the cast, maybe two thirds, are active D&D players.”
“She Kills Monsters,” a 2011 play by Qui Nguyen that takes place partially inside a D&D campaign, has become one of the most produced plays at high schools and on college campuses. In summer 2020, the New York Times noted nearly 800 productions, performed and planned, between 2013 and 2021, including 652 staged by schools.
Madison College opens its own production this weekend, featuring a cast and crew of students (just over half) as well as community members. The show runs in the Mitby Theater on the Truax campus, 1701 Wright St., this weekend and next, closing Nov. 6.
Wish fulfillment
Nguyen, known for his work as a writer on Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and his autofictional play “Vietgone,” was inspired to write “She Kills Monsters” by his own middle school experiences playing Dungeons & Dragons.
Nguyen’s friend Chuck got him into the game by giving the fantasy villains the names of his bullies and naming the maidens for the girls he had a crush on.
“This game of Dungeons & Dragons was way more than a game,” Nguyen said in a video released around the play’s tenth anniversary. “It was a group of awkward teenagers sitting around a table, talking about their fears, their feelings, the things they loved. It was us growing up … sharing our unique perspective of the world to each other. This was literally one of the best times of my life.”
“She Kills Monsters” follows a young woman named Agnes (Kendra James, here) as she grieves the loss of her younger sister Tilly and their parents, who die in a car crash. She decides to learn about her sister through Tilly’s notebook — a homemade map of a D&D game. It’s an adventure.
Dranna Goldsby, a student at Madison College pursuing a certificate in stage and entertainment technology, plays Tilly in this production. Tilly has gravitated toward D&D for wish fulfillment. In the game, Tilly says, “I get the girl.”
“I have a lot of connection to this show because I did go through high school with sexuality questioning, and I was made fun of for it,” Goldsby said. “I felt like I was on the outside and I wasn’t accepted for who I was. It took me awhile to bring that up to my family.”
Nguyen named one of the characters in “She Kills Monsters” Chuck for that childhood friend, who died of leukemia. Chuck in the show is the dungeon master, played in Madison College’s production by River Knight.
“Dungeons & Dragons is becoming very, very popular nowadays with ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Critical Role,’” Knight said, referring to a Netflix show and a web series, respectively.
“The wish fulfillment D&D supplies … in this show, it is used to process grief. People can use role playing and Dungeons & Dragons to get some catharsis.
“And then there’s the aspect of being gay,” Knight added. Dungeons & Dragons “has a lot to do with being able to find yourself. And I think this show is really just hitting a lot of the exact pinpoints that the younger generation really wants to see.”
‘The opportunity to fight’
“She Kills Monsters” challenges the designers to create a living fantasy world (Megan Dickel designed the costumes; Erin Baal created the sets with master carpenter John Frautschi).
It also makes fairly intense physical demands on the cast. In 16 scenes and a prologue, about two-thirds of them involve some kind of stage combat or other violence. The fight call, when actors meet to go over the fight choreography prior to every performance, takes 30 minutes each night.
Fight choreographer Whitney Derendinger was struck when he first read the play by “the amount of stage combat for young, female-identifying people.”
“Even today, 10 years later, you’re really hard pressed to find another show that has this volume and variety of combat for female-identifying actors,” Derendinger said. “To see this show become so mainstream, to provide this space to talk about these topics but also the opportunity to fight, it really is unique.”
Goldsby’s character Tilly carries a fencing sword.
“It’s slightly shorter, because I’m smallest in the cast in terms of height and size,” Goldsby said. “But I would say that regardless, my weapon reflects my character. (Tilly’s) older sister Agnes ends up getting one of the bigger, thicker, bladed swords. She loves it.”
The first few days with the swords, Pausch said, everyone was struck by how heavy they were. They found their strength fast.
“They had to realize, I’m more than strong enough to do this,” Pausch said. “Like Leah, she’s one of the evil cheerleaders — I wouldn’t fight her.”
A ’90s snapshot
In many ways, “She Kills Monsters” is a period piece, with Ace of Base and Beck on the radio and “the Internet!” still a novelty. Knight, the dungeon master character, figured that “She Kills Monsters” could work if it fast-forwarded to 2022, with a few changes to songs and television references.
“People still do think like that,” Knight said, referencing the homophobia surrounding Tilly and her friends. Pausch remembers the ’90s, though, and noted that for many gay students, “now is significantly better.”
“If anything I think Qui Nguyen soft pedals a little bit what it was like in 1995, and how overt the homophobia was,” he said. “Qui intends it as a picture of that time, and a picture of his own life.”
What Nguyen offers actors and audience is a story about families — both of origin and chosen — and the work it takes to know someone in a real, vulnerable way. And it comes through a world populated by demons, adventurers and paladins.
“The box the show lives in is Dungeons & Dragons,” Pausch said. “But the show is about someone who lost their family and realizes how much they didn’t know — and how much they wish they would have known.”
That’s the magic of “She Kills Monsters.”
“It’s a hilarious show, and the sword fighting is really cool,” Goldsby said. “I think people will come in for a fun, exciting show. And I hope they will take away some of the deeper underlying things.”