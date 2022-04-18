By now, many folks have heard about Russian troll factories — office buildings full of workers whose job it was (and is) to convince Americans that democracy is pointless.
The danger is to assume we’re immune.
“These trolls were manipulating people across the political spectrum, on the left and on the right, and they were doing it for all kinds of different reasons,” said Sarah Gancher, whose dark comedy, “Russian Troll Farm,” opens Friday, April 22 in the Overture Playhouse.
“They were boosting Trump. They were also boosting Bernie,” Gancher said. “They were dumping on Hillary, but they were also boosting Black Lives Matter.”
“Russian Troll Farm” was inspired by the very real Russian trolling campaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram that boosted Donald Trump's successful run for the White House in 2016.
The play is populated by typical sitcom office types, and each act is told from a different perspective. There’s the handsome supervisor, the new girl (a disillusioned journalist), the awkward supervisor, the harassment claim waiting to happen and the hard-as-nails boss.
Their job: “To make it seem as if our disagreements with each other as Americans are so radical and so huge that democracy is not possible,” Gancher said.
“Russian Troll Farm” runs through May 8. Gancher worked with Forward during rehearsals and spoke with the Cap Times after returning to New York, where she lives.
What inspired you to write this play?
I became really interested in online trolling during the summer leading up to the 2016 election. On Facebook, I just started to notice some really, really weird things happening in my feed. There were all these posts written in such strange grammar … it almost felt like an alien had written it. Like, what is this? Nobody says this.
I was particularly sort of noticing it in friends’ posts, friends who were supporters of Bernie (Sanders). If anybody would say something like “Hillary’s not so bad,” suddenly, there would be all these strangers in their feed, just jumping down their throats, saying how horrible she was.
If I reached out to the person, the friend, and said, “Who is this guy?” they would say, “I don’t know who that is, actually. I don’t know how they got here.”
There were two I remember following that I later found out were Russian trolls … Heart of Texas, and Blacktivist. I remember thinking, “Wow, I’m pretty far left, but maybe I’m not as far left as I ought to be? And here they are, using that weird new internet slang.”
Those two, as well as hundreds and thousands of others, some of which have been identified and some of which have not, were actually invented by people working at the Internet Research Agency in Russia.
I thought to myself, what if your job is this? How incredible, that you’re just making up people, and making them fight with each other … trying to get people angry, trying to make people sad, trying to make people laugh sometimes.
I thought, “I think I’d be really good at this job. I wonder how much it pays. I bet that’s actually a really fun job.”
And then I thought, oh, right, of course. It’s a whole building full of playwrights, isn’t it?
Right, they’re all storytellers!
Some of them want to be screenwriters probably. Some of them used to be journalists. The characters started to suggest themselves.
It felt so evocative to imagine a workplace comedy about a workplace that revolves around trying to manipulate other people with stories.
Part of this, too, was just being so disturbed at how effective this type of propaganda is. We’re wired as humans to want to go along with the crowd, not to want to rock the boat or go against the many.
There’s something about creating the illusion of consensus, or the illusion that everybody’s confused and nobody knows what’s going on, that is really powerful to us. I think it works on us, even if we know it’s not real.
Is the play’s message part of why you wanted it to premiere online?
We wanted to do it before the election. And I did have a lot of people reach out to me after that production and say, “I don’t look at my feed the same way anymore.”
It’s so new, this form of manipulation, that we haven’t quite figured out how to resist it yet. It’s like the type of propaganda that was so effective in the lead up to World War II, that got people riled up, masses of people to do horrible or heroic things.
I want people to know what’s happening, right? Because I think that me looking at my friends feed and seeing “God, everybody really hates Hillary” is really different than, “Oh, they’re back. Look at what they want me to think.”
Each of these characters has different motivations for trolling. It humanizes them, which feels uncomfortable and complicated.
I often get asked, “Do you want (Russian) accents?” And the answer is emphatically no.
I tried on purpose to make these characters with the exception of one feel as American as I could. I didn’t want them to feel like they’re from some alternate, sinister timeline.
The motor of so much of the comedy is about the banality of evil. Like, “It’s our job to destroy the world.”
Yeah, there’s that line in the play: “I think what we do is evil, but I still want to do a good job at it.”
I’m very interested in moments when laughter overlaps with a different emotion. Like laughing through tears, or being horrified at something but also seeing that it’s very funny at the same time.
That’s been my experience of so much, especially the Trump years. It’s just like, “This is ridiculous, and hilarious, and terrifying.” That’s what the world has felt like to me.
What’s it been like to see this play staged, finally?
It was such a joy to be in Madison and to see this up on its feet, with real bodies in real space in a process that we know how to do. The cast is wonderful … and there’s so many opportunities for these little tiny jokes, these momentary grace notes where one character passes another or exchanges a look across the space, or even just walks in a certain way.
All those really tiny simple joys that can happen on stage, when you’re live with other people, are not really available to you online.
What’s your current relationship to social media?
I actually got completely off of Twitter, and mostly, like 95%, off of Facebook, as a result of writing this play. I contracted an allergy to it. Like, I open it up and I get hives.
What do you want people to know before they come to the show?
This not a left-versus-right play. It’s more about how our entire online town square is being manipulated and reshaped by people that are being paid to do it.
They were trying to make the world seem so contentious and so confusing that people would just give up and disengage from public life, and from trying to find out the truth of anything.
I think that they’ve actually been really wildly successful in that. That really troubles me.