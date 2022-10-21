Beautiful dancing and crisp choreography marks “Kanopy Redux: No Limits,” Kanopy Dance’s season opener in Promenade Hall.
Co-artistic directors Robert Cleary and Lisa Thurrell present restaged works, along with guest choreographer Pascal Rioult (ree-yu). Five performances remain through Sunday, Oct. 23.
The show opens with Cleary’s “Primavera Porteña” (Buenos Aires spring), a joyful solo that indulges in the simple pleasures of frolicking. A flowing top and pant set by Zane Kealey comes alive through Alex Trofka’s virtuosic bounds about the stage. Strong yet subtle, the piece does not burden itself with gendered movement (further evidenced by Kanopy 2 company member Lena Komar’s listing as an alternate).
The second piece by Cleary is a perplexing duet that veers on camp but lacks the fun. On separate benches two characters, a woman and a man, interact in alternatingly playful and manipulative ways, but the woman bears the brunt of the dynamic. The man’s near-metallic shirt and sparkly pants add visual confusion.
In Thurrell’s “Cassandra’s Cry,” performed by a trio of women dressed to preside over different empires, is the most intricate and visceral dance of the night. Thurrell’s training at Martha Graham Dance Company is on full display in a work that leans into drama without collapsing into theater. Each dancer is distinctly motivated while operating within the collective. Soloist Ella Quinn, from the pre-professional troupe Kanopy 2, is a standout for her power and grace. While three distinct and custom dresses by designer David Quinn stand beautifully on their own, in the work, they feel auxiliary.
Rioult finishes the program with his seven-part “Views of the Fleeting World,” composed of duets, small groups and large group sections. Punctuated by abstract backdrops of muted colors and sounds of nature, the work showcases the unity and virtuosity of the Kanopy dancers. Red skirts with a fan-like accordion pattern, worn by the entire ensemble and original to the work’s 2008 premiere, leave the most lasting visual impression of the night.
Director’s notes in the “Kanopy Redux” program ask the audience to consider that dancers must “rehearse over and over,” “visualize (best before bedtime),” and “be coached on nuanced, detailed specifics to the choreography.” In lieu of such unnecessary notes, I propose all programs include a justification for staging man/woman duets. Is heterosexuality still that interesting? After an evening of great dancing, that’s my one lingering question.