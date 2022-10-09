"Resilience," named in recognition of the 45 years Dance Wisconsin has been in operation (a feat for any nonprofit dance organization), is an evening of 10 pieces by 10 choreographers. Set on a cast of predominantly young women and girls, there was no shortage of talent nor passion. Choreographically, however, few boundaries were pushed.
The collection of works frequently presented groups in hierarchical formations, privileging one or two dancers as focal points in lieu of the ensemble. While there were many visually satisfying moments of unison, any implications of unity were quickly dismissed in favor of highlighting individuals. I was left wanting to see more dancers in the metaphorical (and literal) spotlight.
Spoken word and song lyrics made appearances in several pieces, but added little context to the performances. (They were often men’s voices as well, although gender dynamics were left unquestioned throughout the night.)
Elise Woloshin’s "Blank Canvas" was a standout for its use of lines and symmetry, and honoring of multiple talents in the company. Megan Schimke’s "A Ghost’s Paradise" was also delightfully abstract and somewhat opaque in an evening of works that was otherwise offered at face value.
Artistic Director JoJean Retrum, who makes a few curtain speeches, clearly cares deeply for her company members as both dancers and people. My wish is that she dare her choreographers, many of whom studied under her, to question convention and take more choreographic risks.
Each program included a patron survey insert. In lieu of answering it anonymously and only using the suggested rankings of 1, 2 or 3 (disagree, somewhat agree, absolutely agree), I have included my own responses here.
Did you enjoy today’s production? No, mostly because “enjoy” is too simple a word (and, to be fair, rarely my goal in seeing dance).
Did you like the various styles of choreography? I appreciated that multiple choreographers were included, though I wish I could distinguish their points of view.
Did you like the costumes? Yes. Though I am always curious about why costumes must match.
Did you wish the show was longer? No. Nobody ever wishes the show was longer.
Did you wish the show was shorter? Yes. Everybody always wishes the show was shorter.
Would you attend another Dance Wisconsin production? If for The Capital Times or a close friend, of course.
Was this a good value for your family dollar? My ticket was provided and I do not have a family (whom I would proposition to join me at a dance concert).
Do you support public funding of the arts? Yes.
Would you be willing to contact your local or state representative? Yes.