For anyone new to it, “Come From Away” might be a hard sell.
The musical has a quirky title — a “come from away” means anyone not from Newfoundland, Canada (so, most of us). It’s set on and immediately after 9/11, which may put people on edge, signaling something schlocky or exploitative. It’s an ensemble piece with no big names attached and no “Best Musical” Tony to get butts in seats.
But if art drove commerce, “Come From Away,” now playing in Overture Hall through Sunday, would sell out. This joyful, emotionally restorative show celebrates how a tiny Canadian town met a crisis with compassion. Everyone walked away changed.
Need a little faith in humanity? This is your show.
Canadian artistic team Irene Sankoff and David Hein wrote the book, music and lyrics for “Come From Away,” which opened on Broadway in 2017 and closed there last month.
Hein has called the musical “a 9/12 story.” They based the characters and storylines in “Come From Away” on interviews they conducted during a reunion trip some of the “plane people” made back to Gander, Newfoundland, in 2011.
Gander has a massive airport, used during World War II for refueling transatlantic bombers. After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, 38 planes carrying nearly 7,000 people were rerouted to its airfield, nearly doubling the population of the tiny town.
In the show, as the plane people wrestle with the stress and uncertainty of landing on a remote northern island amid “darkness and trees,” the townspeople spring into action. They drop toilet paper at the Lion’s Club, make trays of sandwiches, and duck into the cargo hold to feed the animals.
In short, they step up.
“Thank you for shopping at Walmart,” one woman says to a plane person. “Would you like to come back to my house for a shower?”
Sankoff and Hein’s script is witty, and their lively, folk- and traditional Irish-inspired score sounds catchy and tuneful. All of these are good arrows in a musical’s quiver.
More than that, “Come From Away” feels genuine, and this cast has heart and talent to spare. Director Christopher Ashley’s staging looks theatrical and playful. He makes stage magic with a bunch of wooden chairs on a revolve.
Some of the actors have been on this tour for years (I saw many of them in Seattle in 2018), and all play multiple characters. By now they are perfectly in sync, seamless in scene transitions. The whole show is a dance.
Part of the joy is seeing performers who are not the 20-something touring “type” embody characters that look a bit like Wisconsinites in their cardigans and mom jeans. (Toni-Leslie James designed the convincing costumes.)
Julie Johnson charms as Beulah, a practical and compassionate volunteer who befriends Hannah (Danielle K. Thomas), a worried mom waiting for news from her firefighter son.
And James Earl Jones II, as Bob, is believably incredulous when the small town mayor (Kevin Carolan) who’s hosting him encourages him to steal people’s grills for a free cookout. And Marika Aubrey, as real-life pilot Beverley Bass, shows off a thrilling belt in “Me and the Sky,” the show’s one true solo number.
Overture Center and Broadway Across America announced “Come From Away” in spring 2019 for the end of the following season, then postponed it three times. It is the last rescheduled show from COVID shutdowns.
It couldn’t have come soon enough. There’s just so much to love here, from the driving rhythm of the bodhran drum to the hilarity of people stuck on a plane and drinking away their worries with tiny bottles of booze.
“Come From Away” tells the story of people brought together by an awful attack. Out of this, somehow, they find grace. I still tear up at the moments of unexpected connection, as when a Bible bridges the gap between a frightened man speaking Swahili and the Gander bus driver. But you’ll laugh more than cry — I promise.
“We try to give them money, but they won’t take it,” Bob says as the plane people prepare to leave.
“No, m’son. You would’ve done the same,” the mayor tells him.
“I drank all your whiskey!” Bob insists.
“I would’ve done the same,” says the mayor.