Near the final moments of “Our Town,” now playing under the stars at American Players Theatre in Spring Green, a recently deceased character gets a chance to re-experience a single day of her life.
Right away, the pace of the day — the sheer number of details she notices, from her mother’s youth to her own 12-year-old obliviousness — overwhelms her.
“It goes so fast,” she cries. “We don’t have time to look at one another.”
If this implies that “Our Town,” Thornton Wilder’s gentle early 20th century drama, zips by, settle back in. Ford automobiles may start to appear on Main Street in Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire by the end of a nearly three-hour story, but the action never speeds up past a trot.
Madison-born Wilder, a three-time Pulitzer winner, was the first American playwright to have his work staged at APT, which first produced “Our Town” in 1992. Madison Repertory Theatre put it up in 2006, with graduate student Carrie Coon as Emily.
Tim Ocel directs this summer’s deep breath of a production. It’s fairly faithful to Wilder’s script, from wooden ladders and chairs (Takeshi Kata designed the set) to the precise pantomime of two mothers preparing breakfast.
Two dozen or so characters in “Our Town” include everyone from the Grover’s Corners milkman to the church organist and local busybody. It’s a big cast for a small town.
Sarah Day, who played Mrs. Webb in that ’92 APT production, now plays the Stage Manager, a narrator/tour guide. Day, a familiar face after nearly four decades with this company, brings a Wisconsin friendliness to the “just the facts” dry New England delivery. We’re in good hands.
The story of “Our Town” centers on a young couple, George Gibbs (Ronald Román-Meléndez) and Emily Webb (Samantha Newcomb), who go from sharing algebra hints in Act I to an Act II wedding.
Román-Meléndez is endearingly gawky, and Newcomb gives bright young Emily a quiet depth. When both panic before their wedding, the fear flashing on their faces looks universal.
For those, like me, without a nostalgic connection to the piece, “Our Town” wanders between “deliberate” and “plodding.” And it flirts a little with the saccharine Americana of O’Neill’s comic “Ah, Wilderness!”
Still, few will be immune to the emotional resonance of a play like this, especially in such skilled hands. We catch the undercurrent of restlessness as Mrs. Gibbs (Teri Brown, resonant and understated) dreams of Paris. As Mrs. Webb, Tracy Michelle Arnold gives an impassioned plea about how “cruel” it is to marry off unprepared teenage girls.
We sense a painful back story behind the choir director’s (Jim DeVita) solitary drinking. And everyone can feel how palpably awkward it is at the Webbs’ kitchen table, as George and his new father-in-law (Jefferson A. Russell) try, helplessly, to connect.
Those moments feel real. So does Emily’s good-bye, at play’s end, to clocks ticking and “Mama’s sunflowers” and hot baths and coffee. There does seem to be “something eternal” Wilder is aiming for, and this mindful production moves toward capturing it.