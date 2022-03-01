A week before Nassim Soleimanpour was to begin the U.S. tour of his play “Nassim,” the status of his visa was still a question mark.
The writer of “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” lives on an Iranian passport in Berlin, Germany, where he’s in the process of becoming a dual citizen. When he performed “Nassim” in New York in 2018, the U.S. government deemed him an “extraordinary artist” and gave him an O-1 nonimmigrant visa.
Soleimanpour is set to bring “Nassim” to Madison’s Promenade Hall in Overture Center from March 8-12. He’s filled out forms, paid lawyers and followed instructions from the U.S. embassy.
The rest is just a waiting game. The tour’s opening dates in Utah (March 1-5) have already been canceled.
“This is a very long, expensive procedure that started months ago … just to get over,” Soleimanpour said. “To prove that the guy who was an ‘extraordinary artist’ is still an extraordinary artist.”
Down the rabbit hole
Soleimanpour rose to international acclaim with “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit,” a 2011 play in which an actor encounters the script for the first time in front of a live audience.
At the time, the playwright was not permitted to travel because of his refusal to do Iranian military service. So his words traveled without him.
“When I wrote it, I had to fight to tell everyone, ‘This is not about Iran,’” Soleimanpour said of the play. “It’s about a universal social phenomenon, which is obedience. These borders exist everywhere. It’s not just about my country.”
The script for “White Rabbit” includes Soleimanpour’s email address, which means that every time politics heat up — Brexit, the U.S. election, American political divisiveness — he gets a fresh wave of emails.
“Suddenly the emails were, ‘Oh my god, this truly applies to our life. I feel like you wrote it for Brexit,’” Soleimanpour said. “Or, ‘This was written for us, today in America.’ ... I’ve always been lucky that if they didn’t like the show, they didn’t bother to write.”
“White Rabbit” has been produced more than 1,000 times, including in Madison last year by University Theatre and The Voices Theatre Project. It’s been translated into dozens of languages.
No embarrassment
“Nassim” involves cold reading too, but Soleimanpour will be there onstage with a different person each night.
In Madison, guest performers include Anne Strainchamps from Wisconsin Public Radio’s “To the Best of Our Knowledge,” poet and Overture board member Oscar Mireles, Madison restaurateur and state Rep. Francesca Hong, and Angela Russell, a Diversity and Inclusion manager at CUNA Mutual and host of the Black Oxygen podcast.
The key to writing cold reads, Soleimanpour said, is to not embarrass anyone, or nobody else will want to do it. He usually works with professional actors or comedians, and had a great show with an “amazing YouTuber in Mexico City.” But he is up for working with anyone, so long as they are relatively comfortable in front of an audience.
“Politicians can do amazing shows,” he said. “They’re really upbeat, and know how to react on the spot.”
Soleimanpour chose this structure for his work in part because he loves rehearsal. He wants people to see the magic of discovery in real time, to see how “contemporary human beings struggle, fall down, stand up, recover.”
“We go into a rehearsal room and it’s like going on a blind date,” Soleimanpour said. “We laugh, we make mistakes, and mistakes are appreciated. We got out, we drink coffee, we figure it out — and that, we don’t share with you.
“Then the bread is stale. We repeat it again and again and call it perfect … but come on, theater is the one place that we don’t need perfection! I’m interested in the process of figuring it out together.”
If “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” was a “frozen scream” written when Soleimanpour was an angry young man, “Nassim” is a cool breeze, “subtle, touching, delicate.” Before the pandemic, Soleimanpour toured the play to 20 countries in a 200-day span. By the end of 2019, he’d logged some 400 performances.
Performing the play affected Soleimanpour in ways he couldn’t at first explain. The director who worked with him on the touring production told him that when the tour began, Soleimanpour was “a cute, innocent puppy.” After 100 shows, he looked like a wolf.
“It has definitely changed me,” he said. “I am a different person living a life with the show, performing live with different actors from different cultures, different backgrounds.”
As he prepares for the next tour, Soleimanpour must rely on the producers in the U.S. to vouch for him.
“I think, what would happen to me if I was in my 20s, trying to do five random shows in Texas?” Soleimanpour said. “I never would have made it.”