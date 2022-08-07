Theater artist Michael Cotey is in the midst of a few firsts. He just started a new position, leading a first-time festival, all of premieres — new plays never seen before, at least not fully staged.
World Premiere Wisconsin, a rolling festival of staged plays, readings and workshops set to run March through June 2023, hired Cotey in early July to lead the festival.
More than two dozen companies are set to participate, including Forward Theater’s production of “Artemisia” by Lauren Gunderson next April and “The Heart Sellers” by Lloyd Suh at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre in February.
Locally, Capital City Theatre is among the festival theaters. Several other Madison companies will participate as well, including Children’s Theater of Madison, Music Theatre of Madison, Madison Theatre Guild and both Madison College and Edgewood College.
Cotey has worked with many of the participating companies, particularly those in Milwaukee. An accomplished young director, he is a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduate and founding artistic director of Youngblood Theatre in Milwaukee.
Pursuit of an MFA in directing took Cotey to Northwestern University, and in 2019, he launched #Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence, a program in which middle and high school students write 10-minute plays.
Cotey has begun this latest work with Wisconsin theaters remotely, from his home in Chicago. (His wife, Eleanor Cotey, is a costumer at the Joffrey Ballet).
He spoke to the Cap Times about why producing new work can feel risky and how this festival can connect the theatrical landscape in Wisconsin.
How does the festival define “world premiere?”
We are bending the term of “world premiere” a little bit to get audiences to experience new voices.
The festival leaders, all of them are Equity (union) theaters across the state of Wisconsin. All but one of the festival theaters are presenting a world premiere work that has never been done as a fully staged production, and they’re presenting it as part of their season. American Players Theatre is doing a reading of a work.
The other theaters are all doing one of three things: producing a full staged production, presenting a staged reading, or workshopping a new work that leads into some kind of public performance.
But they’re all new.
Coming out of the lockdown portion of the pandemic, one of the things that came out … is a willingness to be flexible and meet people where they’re at. There are a lot of theater organizations across the state that would be interested in doing new work, but are not at the place yet where they could fully commit to doing a production of a world premiere show.
What are the barriers for a theater to produce new work?
It can be a risk if you take a play that’s not a tried and true play. You may have to do some Googling to see what responses have been to it, or if it’s even been published, so there’s that implicit stamp of approval.
Those little things eliminate some of the potential risk of, here’s a play that’s never been done before. I don’t know what the reaction will be. It’s never been up on its feet, it’s never been in front of an audience.
There’s a lot of unknown factors. And I think that can be a little nerve-wracking, especially coming out of the past couple of years. Theater has been rocked in a big way and we’re trying to recover.
How is World Premiere Wisconsin helping theaters with the process?
One of the things that we are really focused on is creating partnerships with other organizations. nationwide that can offer some developmental and career-based resources and opportunities.
We’re working with the National New Play Network on a series of workshops, like “ask me anything about best practices of producing new work.” Having a script where you might have the writer in the room, where things are always shifting … that’s a very different process than, say, getting a script, deciding to do it and putting it up on its feet.
The unknowns can be a reason that people may not have even attempted to do it.
Are the playwrights from Wisconsin?
No, not necessarily. I’d love to find a way that we can direct (a theater’s) attention to playwrights that are Wisconsin-based and have work that’s ready to be put up in front of an audience. (We want to) use this moment to celebrate and cultivate the artists living in the state of Wisconsin … to acknowledge and develop the great writers that are living here.
But I wouldn’t say those values are inherent in all these companies, and I don’t think that has been placed forward as a guideline. I think that’s a natural progression of this festival.
Does the festival go beyond Equity companies?
This is open to theater of all levels. There are community and academic theaters involved. Community theater often gets a bad rap from other people who participate in theater … (but) it’s hugely important to the theater ecosystem.
There are a number of (Equity) theaters that two, three years ago began having a conversation about what this program might look like. But it’s not just about those theaters, it’s equally about what’s going on with our partners in the UW System and in the community theaters.
Scale doesn’t equate to “more important than” in this festival.
Are you still bringing new companies on?
If there are any theaters of any size or level, semi-professional to professional to community to academic — we are looking for theater artists who are excited about doing new work. Look us up at worldpremierewisconsin.com.
We’re really at the beginning stage. We’ve got over 30 participating theaters signed on so far, and we’re hoping that we continue to grow that list. This is a great opportunity for me to learn what’s happening and amplify what’s going on beyond our metropolitan areas of the state.
It’s sort of a pipe dream that we can get participants from every county of the state involved. That would just be an extraordinary feat.
Are there theaters in every county in the state?
Wouldn’t it be interesting to find out?