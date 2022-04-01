On Monday, April 4, face coverings will become optional at Overture Center for the Arts, Madison’s downtown arts center. Beginning April 17, no proof of vaccination will be required, either.
Until then, patrons must still show either proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test upon entering the building. Overture chose to make the latest adjustment based on relatively lower case counts and transmission of COVID-19.
“Conditions are improving in our community,” said Shari Gasper, Overture’s communications director. “We’re watching what other performing arts centers are doing. The Barrymore and other organizations have lifted their policy. We wanted to be cohesive with what we’re doing.”
The Barrymore announced in an email Thursday that COVID restrictions would be left up to the promoters of an individual show. For example, comedian Marc Maron is requiring proof of vaccination for his April 27 show, while Al Franken is requiring proof of vaccination and masks for his April 29 show.
"The Barrymore Theatre continues to work with local public health officials as COVID regulations evolve. We also remain in communication with promoters, artists and artist management to deliver the experience that each band/event prefers," the email said.
FPC-Live, which owns The Sylvee, Majestic Theatre, Orpheum Theater and the High Noon Saloon, posted a similar statement on its website Monday. "Our venue will continue to ensure we are meeting or exceeding the latest guidelines from local government and public health officials as regulations continue to evolve. Please be sure to check the specific event page for the latest entry requirement details ahead of arriving to the venue for your show."
Overture will continue to require masks for a few shows, including Kids in the Rotunda. Gasper said Overture leadership will “continue to watch current case information and CDC guidelines. We will update and reinstate requirements as needed.”
“Hopefully, going into warmer weather — we hope that doesn’t happen,” Gasper said.
Cases of COVID have decreased substantially since spikes in January, but rose during the last 14-day period. Specifically, COVID-19 cases increased among those aged 70 to 79, but were stable among all other age groups.
According to the Dane County COVID-19 Data dashboard, as of March 31, 62.9% of Dane County residents ages 5 and up are up to date on their COVID vaccines.
“We may currently be experiencing the beginning of a BA.2 case surge here in Dane County,” the report said. “But we’re optimistic it will be mild based on our high vaccination rates and because a large number of people in Dane County were infected with Omicron BA.1. Vaccines still work against BA.2 and protect against severe disease, especially for people who are up to date on their boosters.”
Slower roll-out
Overture leaders reached out to its 10 resident companies before deciding on the policy change this week. A few opted for a slower loosening of restrictions.
Performances featuring the Madison Symphony Orchestra, Forward Theater Company and the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra may still require masks. Check individual shows for details, Gasper said, as rules may vary.
“Some wanted to continue, and some did not,” Gasper said. “We decided to honor what they want on a show-by-show basis instead of an overall policy, instead of proof before you come in the door. People will know when they buy tickets.”
Forward Theater is currently in rehearsal for “Russian Troll Farm,” opening on April 22. Artistic director Jennifer Uphoff Gray emailed to explain Forward’s decision.
“We all know that the performing arts were the first industry to close and the last to reopen during this pandemic,” Uphoff Gray wrote. “Out of an abundance of care for the safety — and comfort — of our audiences and artists, we are going to continue to require everyone except onstage performers to wear masks in the Playhouse for the run of our upcoming show.”
Uphoff Gray said that Forward would not institute a separate vaccination check after Overture’s requirement drops on April 17.
“This is partly to spare our patrons additional logjams as they arrive, and partly because we have learned this season that our audience population is already highly vaccinated.”
Season announcement in May
Overture is set to announce its 2022-23 season, including Broadway tours, on May 2. Single tickets for “Hamilton,” set to tour Madison in August, go on sale April 7. The next Broadway tour to come through is “Dear Evan Hansen,” in Overture Hall from May 10-15.
Since the passing of president and CEO Sandra Gajic in December 2019, Overture has been led by a team of five. Current leadership includes COO Jacquie Goetz, chief development and communications officer Emily Gruenewald, chief equity and innovation officer Ed Holmes, chief artistic experiences officer Tim Sauers and CFO Chris Vogel.
Gasper said the center is “leaving the door open” to future COVID protocol changes.
“Safety is our number one concern,” Gasper said. “As cases rise in the community we’d have to step back and re-implement policies. But it is a period of ease up. We encourage people to make the best decisions for themselves.
“I think a lot of people will continue to wear their masks at Overture in groups of thousands of people, but it’s up to them.”