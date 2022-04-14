Forward Theater, a professional Madison theater company that produces work in Overture Center’s Playhouse, has announced its 14th season — one in which all four plays were written by women.
The play selection happened “in the best possible way. We just picked the plays we liked,” said Jen Uphoff Gray, Forward’s artistic director. “And then we’re like, ‘Hey, look at that! They’re all women.’”
Three plays in the 2022-23 season will be Wisconsin premieres, produced in the state for the first time. Lauren Gunderson’s play “Artemisia,” set for April 2023, will be a world premiere, a commission and part of a brand new statewide festival called World Premiere Wisconsin (March 1-June 30, 2023).
Subscription tickets for this upcoming season are on sale now. Single tickets will go on sale in August.
“For us, what’s exciting is that we’ve made a purposeful decision to go big and bold,” Uphoff Gray said. “We’re not doing smaller or less expensive shows. We’re hiring more artists than in a typical season, and choosing plays that are more dynamic in genre and design needs... to really remind theater lovers why they love coming to live theater, with really exciting shows.”
A bold look
The 2022-23 season is set to open on Sept. 8 in the Playhouse with Anna Ziegler’s play “The Wanderers,” directed by Mikael Burke.
The play, which premiered in 2018, is a story of couples and complications. Abe and Julia are celebrities who engage in a “dangerously flirtatious correspondence” despite being married to other people. Esther and Schmuli are Orthodox Jews, about to embark on an arranged marriage.
Elyse Edelman (recently in “Indecent” at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre) and Cassandra Bissell (currently in “Russian Troll Farm” with Forward) are among the cast.
In a positive review of one of the play’s early productions in February 2020, Washington Post critic Celia Wren wrote, “‘The Wanderers’ is about more than bittersweet relationships and coping with the past; it’s about the human tendency to be chronically dissatisfied.”
On Nov. 3, Forward is set to open “Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale,” directed by Uphoff Gray. A dark comedy with themes from horror similar to “Get Out” and “Psycho,” “Feeding Beatrice” follows a young Black couple who buy a fixer-upper in a mostly white suburb. But the house is haunted, and the ghost is (destructively) curious.
The Forward production cast is set to include Jamal James, Candace Thomas and Sherrick Robinson.
Playwright Kirsten Greenidge was born and raised in Boston, where she now teaches at Boston University. She’s a prolific writer with an abiding interest in hyper-realism and the racism underpinning the American dream of homeownership. “Feeding Beatrice” premiered in 2019 and was recently produced at Atlanta’s Aurora Theatre.
“The house is a metaphor for America,” wrote critic Kelundra Smith of that production, in Arts ATL. “Cementing over the ugly parts represents the ways in which some people resist addressing our nation’s unjust past.” The house, she added, becomes a symbol of white supremacy.
With the exception of “Fun Home” a few seasons ago, Forward is not in the business of producing musicals. But “Airness,” by Chelsea Marcantel, comes close.
Given the Osborn New Play Award in 2018, “Airness” is set in the world of air guitar competitions. Nina, the protagonist, is confident she’ll win — she plays real guitar, after all. But air guitar turns out to be more than simple mime, as Nina finds her “tribe” among rock and roll air-shredders like Golden Thunder, D. Vicious, Shreddy Eddy and Cannibal Queen.
As Golden Thunder insists, air guitar teaches that “everything we need to rock is already inside us.”
Molly Rhode, associate artistic director at Northern Sky Theater in Door County, will direct “Airness,” scheduled to open Jan. 26, 2023. Several familiar faces, including Marcus Truschinski, Nadja Simmonds and Josh Krause, will be among the cast.
Gunderson’s “Artemisia” will close the Forward mainstage season, opening in the Playhouse on April 13, 2023. Now three years in the works, the play is about Artemisia Gentileschi, “the most celebrated female painter of the 17th century.”
Actors Jim DeVita, Laura Gordon, Uphoff Gray's daughter Maddie Uphoff and Clare Arena Haden are scheduled to perform. A reading of “Artemisia” featuring some of that cast will be part of Wisconsin Wrights, May 18-20 (this year) at Edgewood College.
For its last monologue fest in 2021, Forward chose a theme pre-pandemic that turned out to be prescient: “Within These Walls: Stories of Home.” In May of next year, the company turns its gaze outward with a traveling theme. “Out in the World” runs May 18-20, 2023.
Forward!
During “Russian Troll Farm,” opening April 21 in previews in the Playhouse, Forward will continue to require that the audience wear face coverings, though Overture Center itself no longer does.
For the upcoming season, Forward would like to retain a virtual component to its shows, as it has for its current season.
“We’re not in a position to guarantee that we can continue to do filming,” Uphoff Gray said. But she hopes to, as some home audience members have said “the professional close captioning we offer is a game changer.”
The company would like to offer streaming as an accessibility tool, Uphoff Gray said, and they are happy to allocate financial and logistical resources to filming productions. But unions, like Actors’ Equity and SAG-AFTRA, are often involved, and license holders for each play must agree to allow streaming as well.
Forward likes to brand its seasons for ease of marketing. This year, the theme seemed to simply be bold, forward motion, so the team picked “Forward!” as the tagline for 2022-23.
“The exclamation point is important,” Uphoff Gray said. “We do feel like we’re moving forward, going boldly into the future with big, exciting things.”