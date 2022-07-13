One look at the lineup on Madison’s summer stages and a catchy tune from the silly Shakespearean show “Something Rotten” (onstage this weekend at MYArts!) pops to mind.
“Nothing’s as amazing as a musical,” the characters sing, as dancers tap and wave ostrich-plume fans. “With song and dance/ and sweet romance/ and happy endings happening by happenstance.”
We can’t promise that every one of the musicals going up in Dane County this summer will have a happy ending. But there will definitely be many songs, plenty of dancing and a fair amount of romance in shows from Middleton and Oregon to University Theatre and Overture Center.
Note: Some venues require masks and proof of vaccination. Many do not. Either way, COVID-19 still cancels shows with some regularity, so check before you go.
Demon barber rising
Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd! As nearly all performing arts companies did in 2020, Oregon Straw Hat Players hit “pause” on its production of Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical two years ago.
Next weekend, they’ll resurrect it — sort of like a presumed-dead, wrongly accused barber who returns to extract vengeance with a glistening razor.
According to a release from the company, director Jen Nichols has been a member of OSHP for more than 30 years and made her directorial debut in 2018 with the school edition of “Les Misérables.”
This production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” was going to be the student version, too, but some of the 30-odd cast members had aged out during that two-year gap. Instead, OSHP will present the full, adult production, which made its Broadway debut in 1979.
On behalf of that cast, Nichols called the musical “meaty … something to really sink their teeth into.”
“Nearly all of the cast and crew came back to breathe life back into the characters they had studied and were ready to perform two years ago,” she added in a release from the company. “It was an obvious choice to welcome them back to their roles.”
“Sweeney Todd”
Friday, July 22-Saturday, July 30
Oregon Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Parkway, Oregon
$20 adults, $15 students and seniors
Song and dance and sweet romance
There are two big questions with a show like “The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)”
If you’re not into musicals already, is this for you? (Honestly, maybe not.) And if you are already onboard with Broadway, will you get all the jokes, references and parodies packed into less than two hours’ traffic on the stage?
That’s the fun of “Musical of Musicals.” Joanne Bogart and Eric Rockwell’s pastiche of classic musical theater premiered in 2003 and last ran in Madison in 2008 at University Theatre.
Now Middleton Players Theatre takes it on in the Middleton High School black box, with a cast of local singers and director Thomas Kasdorf at the helm.
The shtick is one very simple story told in five different musical theater styles. This is the classic melodrama, with ingénue (“I can’t pay the rent!”), landlord (“you must pay the rent”) and hero (I’ll pay the rent!”), plus a woman of a certain age who dispenses hard-won wisdom.
Featuring songs that sound quite a lot like Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander and Ebb, “Musical of Musicals” runs about 90 minutes. All audience members will be required to wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination.
“The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)”
Friday, July 29-Sunday, Aug. 7
Middleton High School’s Black Box Theater, 2100 Bristol St.
$15-$25
Time marches backwards
The original production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along” was a historic flop, ending the composer’s genre-shaping collaborations with director Hal Prince. (The two partnered on “Company,” “Follies,” “Sweeney Todd” and “A Little Night Music.”)
In the past 40-odd years, though, this winning musical has become a cult classic. Sondheim’s recent passing has made productions like the one upcoming from Capital City Theatre Conservatory all the more poignant.
“The very beginning of where the idea for this show came from was Hal Prince wanted Stephen to write a show for young people to do,” said director Kitt Lavoie.
Lavoie, who directs this production of “Merrily,” was a co-writer on Lonny Price’s 2016 documentary “Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened,” about the musical’s ill-fated Broadway run. Andrew Abrams, Capital City’s artistic director and the musical director of this show, is an old friend of Lavoie’s.
The story of “Merrily” begins with the characters — a playwright, critic and composer — in their 40s, then goes backward in time to show the seeds of how their careers evolved and relationships fell apart. In that first production, Prince cast teens and young adults.
Capital City is also working with a young cast, members of its conservatory program. The conservatory redeemed another flop, “Carrie,” in 2019.
“Finding things that are off the beaten path for young actors to do puts them in a position to take ownership over their own performance,” Lavoie said.
It’s a journey for him too. “It’s been a really interesting experience,” he said, “unraveling my broad knowledge of all things ‘Merrily’ and trying to broil it down to this specific 1994 script of ‘Merrily’ we’re doing.”
“Merrily We Roll Along”
Friday-Sunday, Aug. 5-7
Mitby Theatre, Madison College, 3550 Anderson St.
$20 adults, $15 students
Just you wait
The good news is there are tickets available for every performance by the national tour of “Hamilton,” running for two weeks at Overture Center this August.
The less good news is, according to the box office, those tickets are mostly in the highest price brackets, so mostly in orchestra. But good news, you’ll have a great view of the stage?
Several national tours of “Hamilton” run simultaneously, and this time Madison will be getting the Angelica cast. To score a pair of last minute $10 rush tickets, download the Ham4Ham lottery and register the week before the run — based on instructions on the website, Madisonians can probably check starting July 29 to enter.
Following “Hamilton,” new dates for Madison’s COVID-postponed run of “Mean Girls” (with a book by comedian Tina Fey) are Aug. 30-Sept. 4. It’ll be so fetch!
“Hamilton”
Tuesday-Sunday, Aug. 9-21
Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.
$49-$249
overture.org; (608)258-4141
First impressions
One date in a West Village gastropub, two seemingly mismatched New Yorkers and several very chatty inner voices make the musical “First Date” a charming night out — and ideal for any date number you happen to be on.
“It is a straight up musical comedy,” said director Ross Shenker, who leads University Theatre’s production in the Mitchell Theatre in Vilas Hall. “It’s light. It’s jazzy. It’s very madcap, absurd, a silly funny romantic comedy.”
Shenker is based in New York but grew up in Madison, and recently served as music director for University Theatre’s wildly successful production of “Heathers.” “First Date” “does not have the darkness of ‘Heathers,’” Shenker said (or for that matter the rest of University Theatre’s fairly serious 2021-22 season).
“‘Heathers’ was a real anomaly — 125 students auditioned, and most of them were non-majors,” Shenker said. “First Date” has a smaller cast of seven, better for the summer. As the show is set in 2012, Shenker described it as a “recent period piece.”
“First Date” pairs Aaron, a Wall Street investment banker who’s new to blind dates (and quite nervous) with Casey, an aspiring photographer who works in an art gallery.
He seems uptight to her; she feels too edgy for him. Then their inner critical voices start to weigh in, embodying his ex-girlfriend, her best friend, his sister, her father. The whole thing runs some 85 minutes and takes place over one night.
“The play is about presence, how the voices in their heads and interior monologues get in the way of forging connections with people around them,” Shenker said. “It’s about trying to banish the inner saboteur. We want audiences to be able to come in and check out of the world outside the Mitchell Theatre and check into the play.”
“First Date” is scheduled to run again Sept. 14-25. The University of Wisconsin-Madison no longer requires face coverings in campus buildings.
“First Date”
Thursday-Sunday, July 28-Aug. 7
Ronald E. Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave.
$26 adults, $21 faculty/staff/seniors, $9 students
Deplorable conditions
The pandemic pushed theater companies into new ways of working, the most common of which was Zoom-theater, every performer in a box. Music Theatre of Madison went in a different direction with “Ten Days In A Madhouse,” by Madison composer/playwrights Jennifer Hedstrom and Karen Saari. After the first workshop, the team turned it into a podcast and audio drama.
Inspired by the 1887 exposé by journalist Nellie Bly, “Ten Days” charts Bly’s infiltration and documentation of Blackwell’s Island Insane Asylum, where “the conditions were deplorable,” according to director Meghan Randolph. The musical, she writes, explores “the line between sanity and insanity.”
Randolph has asked several journalistic experts to host talkbacks following the show. Among them are UW-Madison assistant professor of journalism Kathryn McGarr, Wisconsin Watch managing editor Dee Hall, and Ellen Foley, former editor-in-chief of the Wisconsin State Journal. Playgoers can also have “cocktails with the composers” on Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 at the Union Terrace.
Tickets for “Ten Days In A Madhouse” go on sale July 17. MTM requests that audience members wear masks.
“Ten Days In A Madhouse”
Friday, Aug. 19-Saturday, Aug. 27
Play Circle, Wisconsin Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.
$30-$35 general admission, $15 students
mtmadison.com; (608) 265-2787