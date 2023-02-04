Lives of quiet desperation get louder this weekend in Capitol Theater, where a midcentury double bill at Madison Opera sings about suburban ennui and dances about the dangers of capitalism.
“Trouble in Tahiti,” a jazzy “little opera” Leonard Bernstein premiered in 1952, follows an unhappy couple as they struggle to connect. “The Seven Deadly Sins” was Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht’s last collaboration (the two are best known for “The Threepenny Opera”). “Sins” premiered in Paris in 1933.
Together, these pieces showcase the exceptional soprano Rehanna Thelwell and make for a pleasantly compact evening at the opera. With a 20-minute intermission, run time is less than two hours. The program runs once more on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Suburban bliss
While the company performs both the opera and ballet in English with supertitles, “Trouble” is the more accessible and resonant of the pair. Dinah (Thelwell) and Sam (Yazid Gray) share a little white house in suburban American anywhere. They have an unseen son, and a distaste for one another they no longer bother to conceal.
While Dinah and Sam bicker, the chorus, a trio of singers that sounds straight out of an old radio soap commercial, scats about “parks for the kids, neighborly butchers, less than an hour by train!” The brighter the tone, the darker it feels.
Sam goes to work, doing banker things. Dinah visits her psychoanalyst and escapes into a “South Pacific”-style matinee. When they run into each other on the street, each makes up a lie “to avoid another hour together.”
Thelwell and Gray are well paired here, expressive, grounded performers with a sure command of Bernstein’s musical style. Gray preens after a win on the handball court, crowing “There’s A Law” about how great he is. Thelwell sparkles on the title aria, giving her retelling of a silly movie plot the barest edge of mania.
“Trouble in Tahiti” could have used a touch more rehearsal — the chorus’s dance moves are tentative, and they need more vocal oomph. Yet before the opera concludes on an almost-hopeful note, director Kristine McIntyre has started to weave the two pieces together, as Sam brushes by Anna on a city street.
Many selves
Anna (Thelwell) narrates her own satirical morality play in “The Seven Deadly Sins,” a travelogue about getting rich. “Sins,” with a lively score by Weill and text by Brecht, is a sung-through ballet that has no use for subtlety and could use even more time for dance.
Thelwell plays the practical side of Anna. She’s in conflict with the side of her personality “with the looks” who’s “a little mad,” danced by five performers. Confusingly, Anna 1 refers this half of herself as her “sister.”
Anna’s family (Robert A. Goderich, Alex Taylor, Conor McDonald and Pedro Valdez) sends her to the “cities where you go to make money,” no matter the cost to her. Each time Anna has a normal urge, like to cover up her body (pride), speak up against injustice (anger) or fall in love (lust), her family waves the Bible and calls it bad.
Seven Kanopy Dance Company performers animate “Seven Deadly Sins” with spirited choreography by Lisa Thurrell that strives to follow a narrative. Too often it feels like the dancers are being rushed, like they crave freedom from Brecht’s preachy text.
In both of these pieces, Thelwell is a true star. She’s a pop of primary color among khaki in “Trouble” (Karen Brown-Larimore designed the costumes) and digs as deep as she can for emotional impact in “Sins.”
Tucked behind a scrim upstage, opera artistic director John DeMain conducts a 16-piece orchestra. His affinity for the Bernstein melodies in particular may have audiences humming them, despite hearing Weill’s score last.
As general director Kathryn Smith noted in a pre-show talk, the last time DeMain conducted “Trouble in Tahiti,” it was at Houston Grand Opera in 1983. Bernstein himself was looking over his shoulder.