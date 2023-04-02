When it comes to writing women, playwright Lauren Gunderson has a type. The author of “The Book of Will,” “Silent Sky” and a trilogy of Austenite plays inspired by Elizabeth Bennet’s sisters just loves “glass-breaking women” in history.
“I write a lot about women in history who have more going on than just who they’re going to marry,” said Gunderson.
That certainly applies to 17th-century painter Artemisia Gentileschi, the title character in a new commission written for and developed by Madison’s Forward Theater Company.
“Artemisia” runs April 13-30 in the Overture Center Playhouse and is part of World Premiere Wisconsin.
Gunderson lives in the Bay Area and is a prolific writer, currently among the most produced living playwrights in the country. Her works range from a one-man show about her virologist/pandemic expert husband and the teenage two-hander “I and You,” produced by Forward Theater in 2017, to musicals like “Jeanette,” about America’s first Congresswoman.
This year, Gunderson is juggling a premiere of the musical adaptation of “The Time Traveler’s Wife” in London, a second production of “Peter Pan and Wendy” in Kansas City, some “Hollywood stuff” (including animation) and several other projects.
As rehearsals for “Artemisia” began, Gunderson spent a week in Madison with director Jennifer Uphoff Gray and the cast of the new play. A few days later, she spoke with The Cap Times about why her historic characters use contemporary English, how this Baroque painter caught her eye, and whether the historical elements in the play are based on fact.
How did this commission first come together?
I was trying to blend something that I was really excited to write about with something that would fit Forward, and the audience I’ve been able to get to know over the last couple of productions.
It was actually my husband who read the New Yorker article from a couple years ago (“A Fuller Picture of Artemisia Gentileschi,” Sept. 28, 2020). I had studied art history … I got a couple of footnotes about Artemisia Gentileschi, but didn’t really read about her at that time. With this new exhibition in London, her story was being rediscovered. It just felt perfect.
It also felt very theatrical — the design of it, making sure visual elements are part of the story.
How much of this play is based on actual history?
Everything that is referenced, I can point you to which book I took it from. Now, of course, we don’t know exactly what these intimate conversations were, and what the personal arguments were in private spaces.
That’s why theater is so much fun to write. We get the moments that aren’t necessarily recorded in history. I want to know what happens in the hallways and in the secret spaces, that allow us to really know what a character is going through.
What we have for Gentileschi is her paintings, of course, letters that were recently found, and the court transcripts of her trial, which is kind of shockingly detailed for that time period. (When she was 17, Gentileschi’s father brought her rapist to trial, attempting to force a marriage.)
Her writing a letter to somebody who she wants to commission her for thousands of dollars is a different side than when she’s arguing with her father in private. A court transcript is formal and choreographed to a certain end. Those conversations in private leading up to walking into that courtroom are very different … I want the private side.
The characters in this play talk and swear like we do now. Why?
For historical pieces, the costumes, the sets and the circumstances are going to tell us that this is from hundreds of years ago. But people are always people, no matter which generation or time period or country they’re in.
I don’t want to put anything in between an audience empathizing with and understanding these characters. Using contemporary language that feels emotionally appropriate is more important to me than something that would feel historically appropriate at that time … so you can feel her as a full human.
It’s not an essay. It’s not a museum installation. It’s a play, and plays are about people and hearts and betrayals and triumphs.
Tell us about the first week of rehearsals with Forward.
For premiere plays, I’m always there for at least the first week, if not the first two, because we’re changing stuff every day. That’s a very delicate time for a play.
(This cast has) such good actors. And part of what makes a good actor is being able to take what you’re given and make it work but also say “This seems a little contradictory” or “This doesn’t feel resolved.”
There were a lot of discoveries around (Artemisia’s) reason to go to trial, and making sure that the father and the daughter had found contradictory reasons for that, just to make the conflict sharper. And we played with a couple of different endings, which is always exciting as well.
What are your hopes for “Artemisia” after this first production?
Thus far, this fits very much into my lane of reinterpreting history with a lot of guts and a lot of feminism and a lot of humor and heart. Those plays, people really like to do, thank goodness.
It feels so good to bring a play like this, to launch it somewhere special like Forward, and then see where it will go. I feel like (Forward Theater) is my second home.
The commission is a big deal, it indicates such trust. The absolute quality of the art — the artists involved, the actors, the directors, the designers — everything is just so well done. It’s really as good as the best theaters in America. I don’t think they will be a secret for long.