One thing I’ll say for him, Jesus is cool.
The main character of the world’s best-selling book gets a goth glam glow-up in a revival of “Jesus Christ Superstar” touring the country this winter and spring. As embodied by Jack Hopewell, Jesus has luxurious locks and a searing tenor. His acolytes can’t get enough.
“Jesus Christ Superstar” runs through Sunday in Overture Hall. It feels right to see Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s impassioned rock opera this week, which includes Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent. This 90-minute, intermissionless production is recommended for “ages 10 and up,” but those who may enjoy it most likely remember the 1970s (or really wish they did).
Originally a 1970 concept album, “Jesus Christ Superstar” casts Jesus as a rock god, here surrounded by followers in gray hoodies, kohl-lined eyes and what the Brits call trainers. Director Timothy Sheader strips away most of the softness and leaves the jutting edges of Jesus’s violent final days in a show that lets the music do the talking.
It feels odd to synopsize this story (crucifixion of Jesus = not a spoiler). But then, rockers aren’t known for their diction, and one patron observed afterwards in the lobby that she had no idea what was going on until The Last Supper.
So:
“Jesus Christ Superstar” covers the final weeks of Jesus’ life. After a night chilling with Mary Magdalene (Faith Jones), he rides into Jerusalem amid waving palms and “hosannas.” The high priests are threatened by Jesus’ success, and plot to have him killed. (Kodiak Thompson, as Annas, fully steals the show here with a combination of menace and seductive confidence; if they are not already a TikTok star, make them one yesterday.)
Jesus is betrayed by one of his inner circle, Judas (Elvie Ellis, a sensitive, powerful performer with a glorious baritone), who identifies him with a kiss at the garden of Gethsemane. Authorities question and beat Jesus — first Pilate (Nicholas Hambruch), who sings of his disturbing premonition with real vulnerability, then Herod (Erich W. Schleck), styled here as a cross between Hedwig and the clown from “IT.”
Like the ensemble during the lead up to the crucifixion, Schleck channels a mania that feels almost insane. It’s creepy and effective. Lighting design by Lee Curran turns from ghostly to ghastly, with frequent use of the godspot (of course) and lots of harsh shadows.
Drew McOnie’s choreography keeps the youthful ensemble moving nearly nonstop, pulling themselves forward and throwing themselves at Jesus’ feet. Some movement recalls kabuki, or evokes a tent revival, or looks drawn from a drag show. It’s fantastic, as high energy as the driving score.
This production began in London, in an open air theater. Lloyd Webber’s massive chords, guitar licks and tenor screams have always done well in outdoor spaces, and a 2,200-seat theater replicates one well enough. This “Superstar” is short on sentiment, but poignant moments work too, namely Jones’ easygoing, folk-inflected rendition of “I Don’t Know How To Love Him.”
A word of warning, for sensitive viewers: Sheader’s “Superstar” doesn’t shy away from the most horrific parts of this Biblical story, and some of it (Judas’ death, the abuse of Jesus) is hard to see, no matter how much glitter flies. Fifty years plus a few centuries on, this musical Passion is still powerful stuff.