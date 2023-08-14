“I’m not much of a writer,” Anton Chekhov says with a shrug at the top of “Anton’s Shorts,” a night of comic plays running through Oct. 6 at American Players Theatre.
“Or so everybody tells me, constantly. ‘Don’t quit your day job. … Give up the incessant scribbling, what’s the point?’”
Did the author of “The Cherry Orchard” and “Uncle Vanya” have imposter syndrome? Ah, Russian literary greats, they’re just like us.
Audiences in the Hill Theatre in Spring Green first saw the capital-C Characters in these sketches in 1985, also the first time the classical repertory company stepped outside Shakespeare’s canon.
APT revived the shorts online at the start of what would have been its 2020 summer season. It was funny and odd and a little sad to see Chekhov’s Russian widows and neurotic lecturers boxed by Zoom screens.
Three years later, Jake Penner (“Heathers” at University Theatre) makes his directorial debut up the Hill with “Anton’s Shorts,” now expanded, “freely adapted” and re-framed by playwright Aaron Posner (“Stupid F---ing Bird,” “Life Sucks”).
Posner brings in as a theatrical tour guide Chekhov himself, both 28 and “dead for 119 years,” played by Nate Burger with puppyish enthusiasm. Earnest and curious, Chekhov loves the theater. He’s so tickled by these characters he wrote, he joins the audience to watch several of the plays from an aisle seat.
David Daniel shuffles on first, blinking into the light and grasping at pamphlets. Wire-framed glasses slip down his nose as a single button strains to hold his patched suit (Mieka van der Ploeg’s detailed costumes consistently add a layer of wit).
This nervous man’s intention to deliver a “scientific-ish” lecture on “The Harmful Effects of Tobacco” devolves into a tirade about his home life, with six or seven daughters (he’s unsure) and a wife who calls him a dog and treats him like one. He can hardly finish a thought before undercutting it with a “so to speak” or a “not exactly.”
“You needn’t listen,” he says. “You may certainly, as it were — leave.”
Daniel's bedeviled lecturer is among several characters who invite gentle pity as well as laughter (a theme in Chekhov’s better known works, too). In “Swan Song,” James Ridge plays an aging, drunken actor waxing maudlin about his career in a darkened theater. Daniel plays off him as a prompter who just wants this “genius” to go home already, until they both find themselves swept up in theatrical nostalgia.
For my kopeks, the night’s most entertaining shorts are also the most absurd. In “The Proposal,” Sarah Day and Kelsey Brennan as a fiery mother-and-daughter pair contrast with Marcus Truschinski as their nervous, stumbling neighbor.
Brennan tromps in wearing a dirty apron and brandishing an axe, while Truschinski ratchets up the physical comedy — his lips go numb, he can’t find his shoulder (?), he might be having a heart attack. This is all great fun.
“The Bear,” an over-the-top enemies-to-lovers romance, throws together a roaring, stomping Brian Mani and Tracy Michelle Arnold as a widow who is ostentatiously grieving to get back at her late unfaithful husband.
Penner’s skill as a director shows up in the seamless asides (“What the hell is happening to me? Why am I talking like this? Who am I?”) as the two circle each other, with Ridge as a doddering butler. The action has the chaotic feeling of being inside a pinball game.
Perhaps the most contemporary feeling of these shorts is “A Moscow Hamlet,” an extended monologue delivered by Truschinski with a top hat and an imperious air. This man is the 1880s Russian equivalent of the Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party: ignorant, self-involved, quick with a cutting remark. He’s that guy who thinks disliking things is the same as having a personality, the dude who can’t let anyone else win.
Yet Chekhov has empathy for this awful, lonely man, too. It’s hard to be a human being, he says, with “all the barriers we construct … the emotional ramparts we hide behind.”
This understanding of human nature is why, 119 years on, so many of Chekhov’s incessant scribblings have the ring of emotional truth.
“Isn’t theater wonderful?” Burger’s Chekhov gushes. Only a Moscow Hamlet would disagree.