This season on Broadway, everybody’s buzzing about a car — specifically, the “Back to the Future” DeLorean, which beeps and lights up as it transports Marty and Doc through time.
Well, buckle up Madison, because the 2023-24 theater season has kicked off with a pretty cool vehicle on one of our very own stages. A replica of a 19-ton garbage truck, from the bumpy, dingy cab to the mechanized hopper, dominates the Playhouse in Forward Theater’s current production of “The Garbologists,” running through Sept. 24.
“The Garbologists” is a gently funny, affecting two-hander, written by Lindsay Joelle before the pandemic with a co-world premiere in 2021/2022. Joelle frames the play in honor of essential workers and trains her focus on what we ignore (trash, pain, certain people).
“People put their crap out on the curb and think it’s gone,” says Danny, a sanitation worker with nine years on the job. “They think the Garbage Fairies take it away in the middle of the night. Poof! Street’s clean.”
Director Jen Uphoff Gray works with and around that massive truck, designed with sharp specificity by Sarah Ross. What presents like a “message” play about societal waste turns out to be a portrait of an unlikely friendship, forged during early morning trash collection.
Danny Jones plays Danny, a chatty Staten Island dad who’s bubbling over with knowledge about New York sanitation. Nobody asked about the specs of the truck, the right way to sling bags, why paper is harder to haul than metal or glass? That’s OK. Danny’s going to share anyway.
The target of this endless stream is Marlowe, Danny’s fresh-out-of-training partner, whose two Ivy League degrees earn her the nickname “Shakespeare.” Alys Dickerson spends a good half of the play frowning and rolling her eyes, trying unsuccessfully to shut Danny down, then feeling chagrined when she succeeds.
Working sanitation is a decent job. With his seniority, Danny expects to clear six figures with blizzard overtime. Still, neither Marlowe nor Danny is doing very well. Danny has a contentious relationship with his ex, who’s threatening to pull access to their 7-year-old son.
Marlowe has pushed her trauma further down, and it flares at unexpected times. Dickerson effectively makes the suppression and eruption of Marlowe’s pain look like a panic attack, as she wrestles to control her shaking hands and breath.
Joelle’s deft ear for comic dialogue and Uphoff Gray’s feel for emotional honesty make for a production that’s both affecting and fun to watch. Jones and Dickerson resist overplaying their characters’ neuroses, and I find my own allegiances shifting over the course of the play.
First I’m team Marlowe, because anyone talking that much that early in the morning should be muzzled with a big fluffy scarf. Danny’s got a tin ear for his own awful jokes, which are low-key misogynist, and his temper startles.
Gradually I begin to lean toward Danny, as something in Marlowe’s resistance to small talk hits a nerve. Couldn’t she let her guard down for a second? Why’s she playing so close to the vest?
Joelle stuffs “The Garbologists” with tiny, fascinating details about sanitation work, a level of detail the production extends to stage crew dressed in uniform (Karen Brown-Larimore’s costumes look so convincing as to nearly disappear). What people throw away is banal and weird and ordinary and potentially dangerous — once again, Forward’s props master Pamela Miles has outdone herself. Colin Gawronski's adept lighting captures the exact feeling of an icy cold winter morning.
What lingers after “The Garbologists” has trundled back to the garage may be a renewed commitment to recycling, assisted by a disturbing installation in the Playhouse Gallery made of empty juice bottles and grocery store clam shells. (Shudder.)
More hopeful, though, is how Danny and Marlowe come to watch out for each other. It can feel so much easier to just look away.