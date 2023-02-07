Practice was done for the day when Romaric Setodji dropped a soccer ball onto bright green astroturf. As the team watched, he demonstrated how to bounce on the toes while passing the ball. Then he modeled the correct angle for side lunges and shoulder stretches.
“We need to find a way to get you closer to the goal when you take your shots,” Setodji told #00, Paige Gruener, a longtime soccer player. “That way you have better accuracy.
“I think you’re comfortable enough … we can take a nice pass into the goal from a good distance. 99% of the time it will go in, by getting closer.”
Setodji is the head men’s soccer and conditioning coach at Edgewood College. But with the exception of Gruener, these young women are not soccer players. They’re just playing them in Sarah DeLappe’s drama “The Wolves.” University Theatre presents the play in the Hemsley Theatre Feb. 16-26.
DeLappe’s play was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Though Concord Theatricals was not able to release specific data, this witty, topical story told by an all-female, mostly high school-aged cast has been popular, particularly among academic theater programs.
A quick search turns up recent or current productions in Tampa, Vancouver, Canada and Corvallis, Oregon. UW-Parkside and UW-Stevens Point both produced it last fall.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison was closing in on tech rehearsals for “The Wolves” in 2020 when COVID-19 sent everyone home. Director Audrey Lauren Standish knew immediately that they would return to it.
“I love this show, and I have not let it go,” Standish said. “I kept studying it, just to make sure if we ever got to bring it back that we would be ready to put it up real quickly.”
Running lines, running drills
“The Wolves,” set in 2016 in ambiguous suburban America, follows an indoor high school girls’ soccer team as they stretch, chatter, make friends and fight. In the way of teens, conversation shifts from tiny things — agony over a zit, glee over orange slices, whether a girl uses pads or tampons — to real stuff, like cancer, foreign genocide and sexuality.
“I think it’s important to remember, these are young girls, and there are so many things going on,” said Audrey Kentz, a senior comm arts major playing #46, a new girl on the team.
“Big world events are going on, but just in their personal lives, every character has their own story that’s so specific to them,” Kentz said.
One character’s mom had breast cancer. One is rumored to have had an abortion. One struggles with body odor, while another girl has such intense performance anxiety, she vomits before every game.
DeLappe’s script calls for “no goals, no bleachers … there should be the sense that the field goes on forever.” At UW, set designer Grace McGuire stretches the turf up onto one wall of the Hemsley Theatre, with seats on either side.
The script refers to each player by number. Team captain #25 (Olivia Everett) runs drills in place of their (offstage) creepy male coach. #13 (Sophia Schmidt) on midfield is a bit of a stoner and “into her wackiness.” #7 is the sarcastic striker (Natalie Matthai, last year’s Heather Duke in “Heathers”) who enjoys feeling more experienced and worldly than the other girls.
“We’re definitely a lot closer as a cast than when we started, and I think a lot of it has to do with (running) rehearsals like soccer training,” said Maya Buffomante, a sophomore majoring in psychology and theater. Buffomante plays #14, #7’s bestie. “Especially like conditioning … we had to run stairs! So right away we’re bonding over that awful thing.”
Buffomante played soccer for eight years as a kid and stopped when she started doing theater in high school. Kentz played when she was little too, and said it’s been fun re-learning the drills and stretches. Her character has to do a chant while juggling a soccer ball with her knees.
“I did that a lot over break,” Kentz said. “I went to the Y and rented out a racquetball court every day. The walls are all white. Once I’d been there for awhile, I was just kind of losing my mind.”
Play-ing soccer
In addition to Standish, several others involved in that 2020 University Theatre production have come back three years later. Jeanne Leep, a theater professor at Edgewood, plays a “soccer mom” with a devastating end-of-play monologue. Setodji, the soccer coach consultant, returned. Summer Kleppek — now a “super senior” — plays #8, described in the play as “childlike and determined to stay that way.”
“It’s been really special,” said Kleppek, who’s studying acting and music education. “The Wolves” was “my first mainstage show here, and now it’s going to be my last mainstage show. It does feel like a different play now … everyone is making different choices.”
In the play, the characters teach each other, have their ideas challenged and adapt to change, some of it traumatic. All that, plus high knees and corner kicks.
“When I’m watching them, it feels like I’m literally eavesdropping,” Buffomante said. “It feels very real. We like have gone through it in high school, and it sucks sometimes. … I feel like people will walk away and (the play) will spark up conversations, or they’ll think about it for awhile. I think it’s important.”
“If come see it more than once, they’re going to get a different experience each time,” Kentz added. “There’s so many things going on at the same time. That’s what makes it special. It’s gonna be different, every time you come.”