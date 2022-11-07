As they settle into their new home, millennial couple June and Lurie sound hopeful at the top of “Feeding Beatrice,” now onstage from Forward Theater in the Overture Center Playhouse.
The move, for this young Black couple, is a gamble. The Walkers have maxed out their “bacon” to buy a century-old fixer-upper in a white New England suburb. “We need to make the best impression,” June insists.
June’s obsessed with renovations, her eyes full of new curtains (“sage, beautiful color”), doorknobs and backsplashes. Each mention of plumbers and paint sends Lurie into a mild panic.
“Look at us, we’re adults,” he says, a hint of a waver in his voice.
As much as June loves this old house, with its plum location near “good roads, good schools (and) good families,” something’s off about the place. Soon the couple is faced with a decision.
Do they alert the police/media about the dead girl they just found under the floor in their upstairs bathroom? Or do they cement her back in and hope for the best?
With “Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale,” Forward Theater takes on its first ghost story, a thrilling and worthy challenge. In the cozy Playhouse at the Overture Center, tension and atmosphere can be (and are) disrupted by any small thing — an ill-chosen sound effect, an overlong monologue, a latecomer in the audience.
Director Jen Uphoff Gray often has the actors freeze, as though captured in a photograph. Like if they don’t breathe or move, maybe the scary thing will stop.
Beatrice, played with a coiled intensity by Alexandra Salter, doesn’t seem scary at first, just annoying. Beatrice sticks her fingers into jam jars and chatters about long-dead movie stars. She speaks in clipped, archaic phrases, like an antique doll come to life. (We all know what happens when dolls come to life — right?)
Beatrice’s racial slurs and directness rattle June, but the girl’s neediness wears her down. As June, Candace Thomas lets incredulity and dismay linger on her face. It’s hard to know whether June lets Beatrice stay because she’s used to being in control of every situation, or because she’s desperate for someone to mother.
Often cast as the awkward romantic lead at American Players Theatre, Jamal James, as Lurie, is a gifted comic actor, and the funniest lines are his. James’ physical fearlessness and stature come in handy here (he’s 6’3,” maybe a foot taller than the women).
Sherrick Robinson, as Lurie’s affable brother Leroy, rounds out the cast. He gives the Act I warning: “America gets hungry for souls … You cannot expect to come waltzing into America’s way-back-yard and have them act friendly, play all nice, while you two play Barbie Dream House.”
Massachusetts-based playwright Kirsten Greenidge wrote the first draft of “Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale” for a grad school course two decades ago. When she revisited it in 2019, she discovered that many of the themes hold up depressingly well.
June and Lurie understand they’ll have to code-switch to connect with their neighbors — Beatrice, for all that she’s an evil flashback to the ’50s, simply says the quiet part loud. The play is a dark descendent of “A Raisin in the Sun.”
Where “Beatrice” crosses wires is in the telling. For a thriller, there’s a whole lot of talking, particularly from Beatrice, who would be scarier if she let a threat linger. It makes it tough to build tension.
Outside of thriller territory, characters need more depth, and the most fleshed out character here is the dead one. Beatrice gets more backstory than June, who has one brief, vulnerable speech. Lurie’s main characteristic is “likes the news.” A shocking twist in the play’s final moments feels completely out of the blue.
Gothic often means camp, and “Feeding Beatrice” has lots of fun in the design work. Joe Cerqua chooses a herky-jerky off-pitch music box to underscore scene shifts and pervades the house with breathing, creaks and groans. (One of these, unfortunately, sounds like the shifting of the Titanic more than the settling of a house, but that’s a quibble.)
Scenic designer Noele Stollmack lays a blueprint across the back of the set and foregrounds aging wood and open walls with visible pipes.
And Jono De Leon’s lighting is like a character unto itself. During one story, we follow a shifting spotlight around the house, as though Beatrice’s religious fanatic mother has reappeared to haunt the house, too.
Like a house flipped too fast, “Feeding Beatrice” delivers on only some of its promises. Still, it has good bones. Why not stay awhile?