Playwright Kirsten Greenidge has long been fascinated by where other people live. As a kid, she’d go with her mom to open houses, just to look around.
“I grew up really loving houses, loving to observe them and imagine what worlds they could contain,” Greenidge said. “I’m drawn to windows, to doors. ... It’s fascinating to walk into other people’s homes.”
The house in Greenidge’s play “Feeding Beatrice: A Gothic Tale,” opening this week with Forward Theater Company, embodies a major life change for the 30-something Black couple who’ve just bought it, June and Lurie. It carries the promise of a child, and a future together.
But this house has a toxic presence, embodied by the ghost of a teenage white girl. Beatrice is a hungry ghost, and she’s not interested in leaving.
Jennifer Uphoff Gray directs “Feeding Beatrice” in the Overture Center Playhouse, opening in previews on Thursday and running through Nov. 20.
On a recent morning, Greenidge spoke with the Cap Times from her home in Massachusetts about what inspired the play, the power of disembodied sound and why she calls it “a gothic tale.”
The house is a central character in “Feeding Beatrice.” What inspired that house?
What the house means to the couple in the play, to Lurie and June, has been a focal point from the very beginning. It was inspired by a short story (by Margot Bennett) called “No Bath for the Browns,” which was in a volume of Hitchcock short stories. It was the idea of what a house can cost one — not just monetarily, but emotionally.
The first production in St. Louis was eerie. (The set) looked and felt like my grandmother’s home growing up, which I believe was haunted.
This play has lots of spooky sound cues. What surprised you, seeing it live?
I tend to use sound a lot, really liberally, and then a sound designer will come and sculpt things, like, “This is way too much.” I put in a lot of disembodied sound, which works great on the page but doesn’t work as well on a stage necessarily, because it is jarring. It can take an audience out of something, as opposed to adding a mood or alluding to someone’s inner workings.
That’s when a sound designer can say, “I understand what you’re doing, and here is a more economical way of getting to what you want to get to.”
Why did you add “a gothic tale” to the title?
I think I was interested in the idea of like — there’s something haunting and grotesque about what’s happening in their house, with Beatrice. Gothic is alluding to that.
It’s not a true ghost story. It’s not a true horror play. It is not “Dracula.” I’m trying to give a framework for those who see it, to know what to expect.
Several of the characters in “Feeding Beatrice” are dealing with traumatic events in their past. How did you balance those revelations?
When this play was written (in 2000), we had a different discourse about trauma. So I was thinking, how much can an audience take at one time, learning about what happens to another person, without shutting down?
At the time, I was taking a playwriting class with Naomi Iizuka, and she used to tell us that every play is a mystery. So I was working with that adage in mind. We are presented with this set of characters, and the play’s job is to get us to think about why they do the things they do. And that is borne out of the traumatic events that have happened to them.
How do you hope audiences approach “Beatrice?”
I do hope people come ready for the ride. I am a person who loves ghost stories, I love talking about hauntings, I love these tales. And I am terrified of everything! I have sat through this play and been surprised when people are frightened, because I don’t think of myself as that scary.
I want people to be ready for an experience, but I don’t want anyone to be so frightened that they can’t sleep that night.
The way this play was done three years ago was super creepy. The only thing that helped me through was, “I know this is a set. I’m good.” It is a creepy feeling.