When I told people I was going to see “Dear Evan Hansen” at Overture Hall this week, a couple of people mentioned that while they hadn’t seen the Tony-winning musical or the misbegotten movie version, they knew some of the songs. They had heard them individually as part of chorus concerts or cabaret revues, and were often floored by their emotional power.
I’m starting to think this may be the best way to experience “Evan Hansen,” which runs through Sunday at Overture Hall. The songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are powerhouses, beautiful and transcendent expressions of characters yearning to connect with each other.
But that plot? Oof.
I had the misfortune to see the movie first, and now see the mistakes that playwright Steven Levenson made in trying to adapt the story to the big screen. But the story itself is problematic, taking the painful subject of teen suicide and depression and turning it into a series of melodramatic misunderstandings that seem more suited to a Restoration comedy.
Time and again the songs, performed by a very talented cast, would lift me up — and then the manipulative plot would yank me back into my seat. The contrast was jarring.
Stephen Christopher Anthony beautifully plays Evan, a lonely, anxiety-ridden teen for whom walking out the front door feels like a Herculean effort. Evan, with his jittery tics and run-on sentences, must be an exhausting role both physically and emotionally for Anthony (this weekend, he only does one of the two shows a day), but he never crosses the line into caricature. And his singing voice is exquisite in songs like “You Will Be Found” or “Waving Through a Window,” eloquently expressing the emotions that Evan can’t quite spit out in real life.
At school, Evan crosses paths with another loner, Connor (Nikhil Saboo). We’re told that Connor is violent and unstable, but we barely meet him before the news breaks that he has died by suicide. Perhaps Levenson feared that if we knew too much about Connor, his death would overshadow the rest of the musical.
But it . . . should? Otherwise, “Dear Evan Hansen” seems more interested in using a teen suicide purely as an engine to drive the plot — pretty icky for a play about being kinder and more understanding of others. As it is, Connor remains a cipher, with Saboo appearing only as a manifestation in Evan’s mind from time to time, sort of a devil on his shoulder.
And that devil is busy. Through a series of misunderstandings, Connor’s grieving parents (Kelsey Venter and John Hemphill) and sister (Alaina Anderson, stepping in to Tuesday’s performance for Stephanie La Rochelle) come to believe that Evan and Connor were best friends.
Evan at first maintains the fiction to give the family some solace, but as the lies mount, being welcomed into this new family feels awfully appealing, especially as his own single mom (Jessica E. Sherman) is often at work or night school. Yep, it’s uncomfortable to watch, especially when Evan’s frantic invention is played for laughs like a “Three’s Company” episode.
Evan’s lies spiral out of control and become the basis of a viral phenomenon known as The Connor Project, but the play’s attempts to say something about social media culture fall flat. And yet, there are those damn songs. Hemphill, Venter and Anderson perform a lovely triptych for “Requiem,” each family member in denial in their own way. The simplicity of “To Break in a Glove,” with Evan and Connor’s father awkwardly trying to fill the father-son void in each other’s lives, is powerful. And I deserve some kind of medal for keeping my tear ducts dry until the second-to-last song, when Sherman absolutely destroys with the single-parent lament “So Big/So Small.”
The songs are engagingly played by a small band, half-visible through a scrim on a platform at the back of the stage. The nimble set design uses minimal furniture — beds and couches — to quickly glide on and off stage. Giant columns of video screens show the text of Evan’s lies, as if the words were a web ensnaring him, or endless Twitter streams flowing on and on.
After “Russian Troll Farm,” this is the second play in a row I’ve seen to feature tweets projected on stage. I appreciate the contemporary relevance, but I think I’m going to need some Chekhov to cleanse the palate.
Editor's note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.