SPRING GREEN — Joshua Castille enters the world of “ Romeo and Juliet” from behind a stand of trees, pushing a low branch from his face as he approaches from the wings. Benvolio greets him with a gesture in American Sign Language — “good morrow, cousin!”
For the next several hours, Romeo won’t speak aloud. Castille, a Chicago-based Deaf actor making his debut at American Players Theatre this summer, doesn’t wear his hearing aids onstage, to fully embody a young character who — like Juliet — is struggling to be heard.
“I think it’s part of what makes this show special and different, and I think it really defines every relationship differently,” Castille said. “The audience will actually (understand) Shakespeare for the first time, because you’re seeing it, you’re hearing it and you’re putting it together.”
Director John Langs worked with Castille to adapt the script for this production, which American Players Theatre will runs through early October in the outdoor Hill Theatre. Castille worked with Langs four years ago when he played Romeo in a production at ACT Theatre in Seattle, where Langs is artistic director.
One element they added is a “heart chorus,” a group of actors who verbalize Romeo’s signs.
“Josh can hold his own in any audience, and I think he does,” Langs said. “What this does is give the ripple and crackle of poetry to the play.
“We have all the variety of Romeo being played by all these wonderful seasoned actors. Every delightful image, every darker image and premonition of disaster that floats through Romeo’s character, has been assigned,” Langs added. “Romeo takes upon the glimmering luster of these wonderful voices for the hearing audience.”
Langs has two Deaf actors in this cast — Castille and Robert Schleifer, playing Friar Lawrence — and has encouraged them to bring their whole selves to this fictional, warring Verona, where teens from rival families fall dangerously in love.
“This ‘Romeo and Juliet’ has a language barrier to cross,” Langs said. “Shakespeare’s language is incredibly important to the play, and it’s important for a hearing audience to hear every word. The added delight is you are also seeing every word.”
You’ve never seen this story before
Before a recent tech rehearsal, Castille sat down with Nathan Barlow, the actor playing Benvolio, to talk about their process. Castille has performed on Broadway — he was Ernst in Deaf West Theatre’s critically acclaimed production of “Spring Awakening” — and said this rural classical repertory company impressed him right away.
“At the first reading, everyone just pulled out every weapon they had … everyone had a back story,” Castille said. “Everyone has a perspective, everyone’s come to play. It’s just really inspiring.”
Offstage, Castille works with two interpreters, Havalah Teaman and Caden Marshall. Onstage he communicates in a variety of ways.
With some characters, like Daniel José Molina’s Mercutio, the humor relies on translating the wordplay. With Juliet (Isabelle Bushue), who knows no Deaf people, their conversation looks like charades. With Barlow’s Benvolio, the text is ASL poetry and with Schleifer (Friar Lawrence), it’s conversational ASL.
Barlow, now in his second summer at APT, studied American Sign Language specifically for this part. He had about eight sessions over a month, working with Lindsay Welliver (who also plays a chorus member in this production).
“Eight sessions is not enough to learn an entire language,” Barlow said. “I’m still learning new phrases … so that I can honestly communicate with Josh and Robert and not have them always be using my language. That’s got to be frustrating and tiring, you know?”
Benvolio’s character has been expanded in this production, eclipsing the small role of Balthasar, accompanying Romeo through much of the action. Onstage, Barlow uses SimCom, short for simultaneous communication, purely for the benefit of the audience. He signs and speaks at the same time.
“Benvolio has learned sign for Romeo because they’re friends,” Barlow said. Within the world of the play, there’d be “no reason for me to use my voice at all.”
This adds another layer to the text. For example, Benvolio has a line when he’s trying to get Romeo to stop brooding: “Compare her face with some that I shall show, and I will make thee think thy swan a crow.”
“There isn’t a word for crow, but what does Shakespeare mean by that? He doesn’t necessarily mean ‘crow,’ he means ‘monster,’” Barlow said. “He mean something ugly.”
Castille explained what they settled on: wordplay using the handshape for "beloved," which is the same handshape as "monster."
“It’s wordplay on the sign for beloved, and the opposite of that is monster,” Castille added. “You’re playing with words — like sign play. So there’s moments in the show where the wordplay is not there but the sign play is there, and sometimes the wordplay is within it.”
This process has led Barlow to fall in love with sign language. Audience members who keep their eyes peeled will find “intricacies within the language, the signing, the relationships … it’s nuanced.”
“If it wasn’t for the fact that Romeo is deaf, I don’t think I would be as gung-ho to do this play,” Barlow said. “Romeo and Juliet” is so familiar and there’s so much audiences haven’t seen.
“But the fact that we have this situation where Romeo is deaf, it changes the play. It makes it fresh. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen this story before.”
Fully translated ASL performances
American Players Theatre has used this production of “Romeo and Juliet,” the company’s eighth, to update certain accessibility elements. Captioning will be available for every performance using the GalaPro system or app. This is designed to sync with light cues.
“I’m encouraging people to buy seats in the middle section, because I feel like that’s the most accessible in terms of seeing all the signs,” he said.
There are tripods with tablets for people in the audience who would like to use them. And four performances, including two student matinees, will be fully ASL translated. Audience members can applaud by waving their hands in the air.
“We’re learning how to truly listen to ourselves,” Castille said. “By putting this Deaf person in, by putting in folks of color, queer people … it’s (inviting) us as an ensemble to listen to each other’s perspectives. That is part of the work of this present day, but it’s also part of what audiences in Wisconsin may need to see.”