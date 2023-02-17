Erica Berman, the director of education and community engagement for Children’s Theater of Madison, wants the company to put on plays about chasing your dreams, plays that will motivate audiences, and plays that viewers from every background can see themselves in.
She wrote a play like that herself.
On Saturday, CTM will premiere Berman’s play, “Finder and the North Star,” which is part of the Wisconsin World Premiere, a festival spotlighting new plays and musicals. Directed by C. Michael Wright, the play runs through March 5 at Madison Youth Arts (MYArts), 1055 E. Mifflin St.
“All of us know what it's like to want something so badly but you’re not sure you know how to get it. And you’re desperate for it, but also it scares you,” Berman said. “I think there's a lot in this piece that audiences will connect with Finder's journey.”
Siobhan Jackson plays the North Star, who is trying to graduate from the Northstar Training Academy by helping an 11-year-old girl named Finder, played by Phoebe Warner, who makes a wish upon a star. Together, Finder and the North Star go on a journey together to accomplish their dreams.
“When I read it, I bawled,” Jackson said. “I just knew that I wanted to bring my heart to it, like my whole self to it. There's just something about this script, something about the timing when it came into my life."
Berman wrote the play in 2018, and said it is very special to bring it home to CTM, especially with Wright directing. The two have a long history together in theater; Wright was the first artistic director to produce a play that Berman wrote.
“One of my favorite places to be on Earth is a playwright in a rehearsal room,” Berman said. “It's a thrill, and to do it at my artistic home at CTM is really special.”
Wright is an experienced director as he served with the Milwaukee Chamber Theater for several years, and since coming to Wisconsin in 1988, has directed over 75 productions. He also acted professionally for 36 years. He had not worked with CTM before, but came out of retirement just to stage Berman’s play.
According to Berman, an emphasis of the show is on the power of wishes. It has been performed in Michigan and New Jersey since Berman wrote it in 2018, but this performance is special for Berman because it is at her performing home.
Wright said that when he read the play, he had a vision for what it would look like, with fantastic choreography, elaborate sets, and a diverse cast. But one of his favorite parts of the process is “playing” with the cast and seeing what they bring to the table.
“We've got just an incredibly diverse group of every size, every color, every sexual identity, we've got a little bit of everything,” Wright said. “And I really wanted to create a microcosm of the world. And I was very fortunate to find so many wonderful people here in Madison.”
Providing that choreography is movement director Kailey Azure Green, who is also part of the ensemble. Green said they are passionate about making everyone feel comfortable with what they are doing and enjoying themselves during rehearsals.
“I think I bring a lot of joy, especially with movement,” Green said. “Because I know how scary movement and choreography can be for some people, I wanted to create a space that was fun, positive and encouraging."
The 12-member cast — six adults, six children — has been rehearsing “Finder and the Northstar” for five weeks. They practiced five days a week for several hours at a time in a room which they called a “black box,” all black with no windows, to help them focus on working together.
Berman said one of the main goals of CTM is to bring diversity to the stage. They want people to see themselves on stage. And “Finder and the North Star” is no exception.
“This play is written as a multicultural play about wishes, and the many ways that people wish all around the world,” Berman said. “So to have a cast that reflects that onstage is not only vital to the piece, but vital to CTM’s mission and values as well.”