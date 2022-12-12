It’s been more than 20 years since Charlotte T. Martin and Brian Cowing were kids performing together in a production at Children’s Theater of Madison (CTM).
Their latest production of "A Christmas Carol," with Martin as script adaptor and Cowing as stage director and choreographer, is something of a triumph.
Bringing together a show that captures both CTM’s mission “...to spark imagination and build community,” as well as the comedy and charm of Brian Henson’s "Muppet Christmas Carol," this stage rendition of this 178-year-old story brings its more subtle messages and metaphors into the spotlight.
This "Carol," in Overture Center's Capitol Theater through Dec. 23, drives home the message that one act of kindness, one step toward change, can ignite the light inside others. Compassion and love are our lanterns, guiding us home in the darkness.
The adapted production of Charles Dickens' original novella follows a cold-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge on the longest Christmas Eve of his life while three spirits aim to convince the miser to see the error of his ways and leave him a forever changed man. The core of the show is the same as most versions of this story, but the menagerie of lanterns, the breathtaking and almost carnival-like costumes, as well as timely humor makes Cowing’s and Martin’s story stand out.
As the sound of bells tolling, we’re first introduced to a crew of city lamplighters whose job is to “banish the darkness and keep the light” not for money, but for the mere benefit of others. Their jobs are the foundation of the play’s messaging.
Then comes Scrooge, played by La Shawn Banks, whose clean-cut appearance in fine, velvet robes isn’t that of a withering away, ghostly old man, but rather a distinguished (albeit ghoulish) member of society who, outwardly, physically, is reaping the benefits of hoarding his hard-worked-for fortune. But, on the inside, his soul is rotting.
Banks plays Scrooge not only in the present, but also transforms himself into a child, young adult and gravestone throughout the play as the timeline jumps from Scrooge's past to his future. With minimal if any costume changes, Banks’ transformations take place with the power of his convincing, wide-ranged acting, making either our hearts pound with joy during his booming cackles or our blood boil with a clap of his hands and a “Humbug!”
Props to wardrobe supervisor Kelly Sekutowski and the rest of the stitchers and dressers on the team who brought these fantastical garments of the three ghosts to life. Christmas Present, in her white gown and golden crown, looks like a cross between Tinkerbell and Glinda the Good Witch. Christmas Present is giftwrapped in in glittering makeup, fur collars, emerald felt coats, gold rings, and holly crowns.
Then there’s Christmas Future, who normally would get the short end of the stick when it came to his personal decor. Now he gets his chance to shine as a larger-than-life "Phantom of the Opera"-like character, adorned in a tall black hat, beautifully-patterned robes, silver gloves, and an ivory-white mask. He first appears ominously out of the blackness of the stage, cued with bolts of lightning and shrouded in a menacing green light.
Christmas Future’s time on stage, as well as the appearance of Scrooge’s deceased business partner Jacob Marley, are parts of the play where parents may want to hold their little ones extra tight. Nathan Connor as Marley plays the part of a tormented, condemned ghost well. But the scenes are always accented with humorous reactions from the reluctant Scrooge, easing the downright frightening aura of these spirits.
Christmas Past, played by Jennifer Vosters, is made up mostly of good-spirited cheer and snarky eccentricity. Her presence is a nice reward following the terror of the dead Marley. Another captivating, but more hidden, aspect of the play is that the always beloved characters of Bob and Mrs. Cratchit, along with their son Tiny Tim, are played by family members Scott, Clare, and Trevin Haden. Having a real family play one of the most inspirational families in Christmas story history was an ingenious move in casting and added a tangible charm to the performance.
The dreamy spectacle achieved using lanterns as the main stage set as well as the main symbolism in the play ties together a complex journey of introspection and soul transformation. Though a famously told story, some concepts can get lost amid the fear, the fun and the frenzy of ghosts, spirits, time travel and more. But Cowing and Martin found a way to guide audiences young and old through Dickens’ story via lantern, a way that seems simple, maybe obvious even for a tale from the 1800s, but surprisingly powerful.
The lamps change colors to reflect the mood of each scene, flicker out of control in the magical moments of transportation, as well as hide the faces of ghosts within their glass panels. But, most importantly, they are guides in a play meant to ignite the flame of our better selves.