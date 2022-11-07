In an experience shared by many artists, the early months of the pandemic in 2020 were a time of introspection for Maria Alejandra Jiménez, who uses the stage name Alea.
With live performance on pause, the Colombian-born, Bronx-based performer found herself digging deeper into writing music in an “honest and authentic way.”
“As an artist, you question the nature of what you do and how that becomes substance, and fills you with purpose,” Jiménez said. “You have to find ways to that purpose.”
By 2021, she and musical partners Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza and Franco Pinna were ready to release that deep, honest work into the world in the form of “Alborotá.” The album draws from cumbia, vallenato (Clombian folk music), ranchera (traditional Mexican music), jazz and pop styles.
Alea and her ensemble, Juancho Herrera (a guitarist subbing in for Padilla-Isunza), Franco Pinna and Berta Moreno, will perform songs from the album at Overture Center’s new Up Close series on Friday, Nov. 11.
Similar to cabaret performances, for the Up Close series Overture sets up tables on the Capitol Theater stage to create an intimate space within the larger one. Up Close highlights small ensembles, “emerging artists from around the world,” in a variety of genres.
Next in the series will be cellist and singer-songwriter Gabriel Royal, set to play on Feb. 10, 2023, and the folk duo of laouto player Vasilis Kostas and violinist Layth Sidiq, coming in June 2023.
Just ahead of a trip to Panama to record a music video, Alea spoke with the Cap Times from her home in New York.
This Up Close program is new to Overture Center. Why do you think it’s a good fit for your music?
They were looking for a smaller group of performers, which I think is a really cool thing. Usually, for these kinds of theaters, they’re looking for a big thing, the whole works. And I think coming back from pandemic, people were looking for a more honest connection with the artist, between the artists and the audience. That matched perfectly with what we do.
2021 was a big year for you, with “Alborotá” named a best album of the year by NPR’s Alt.Latino. Can you talk about that a bit?
2021 was a year for us to start reconnecting, and throwing our desires and dreams into the world.
As an independent artist, you have to be back and forth between writing and also marketing yourself and publishing — it becomes a little jarring. There’s a point where you kind of forget a little bit, the importance of what you do and how to do it in a way that feels real to you.
So 2021 was dedicated to connecting with the audience online, and around, and making my team people with people I felt cared for my message and connected to the music.
What does the album title refer to?
“Alborotá” is a journey of coming into your own skin. It’s a word that means rowdy and riotous, and it was thrown at me a lot when I was a little kid for being too much, or too sexual. I was that kid that was always trying to be onstage, that loved performing, but could seem very arrogant or self-involved.
Because I come from a Catholic background and a Latin background … I had to really mold myself into trying to not be too much, to fit in. There was a rebellious part of me that was like, “No, I don’t want to do that.”
I kept fighting for my authenticity, for finding the genuine sides of myself, within art. That’s how this album came to be. It was a reflection on my childhood, a reflection of the woman I wanted to be and the legacy I wanted to leave behind.
Find the strength and the courage to be yourself, and to be different, and do not be scared to be different. Celebrate that with every step of your road. That’s the message I was finally being more vocal about.
You sing in Spanish. For those who may not speak the language, could you talk more about that message?
You’ll see during my performance, I constantly start talking about what the lyrics mean and why they are important for us. Even if you don’t speak (Spanish) you can feel this sense of empowerment, to understand where I’m coming from.
My lyrics vary but I’m talking about immigration in a song like “Échale Sal,” for example. And what we add to the culture, what we bring. We bring salt, our sauce, our chiles all over the continent, to inspire and make better, never to hurt anyone, but always to bring something positive.
In “Inspírame Madre,” I’m talking to the mighty inspired mother, to Mother Earth, and asking her for support and help.
There are the prayers of the women that came before me that I feel with me all the time, and that I wanted to portray them in a song like this about the resilience of women.
What are you working on right now?
I just released a new music video for one of the songs of the album called “Nuestro Juramento.” “Nuestro Juramento” is a cover of a famous Latin American hymn, like an anthem, written by Puerto Rican (musician) Benito De Jesús.
Now, this track is very important, because everybody recognizes it. But it’s a whole different form, it’s not the bolero form … we’ve made it into more of a huapango, which is a Mexican genre, with a samba Argentina. This mix is — it’s still folk, it’s still roots, but it’s another version of it, which feels very refreshed.
I just released a new song in collaboration with a friend, Sebastian Coloma, called “I can’t love you anymore” (“Ya no te puedo querer”). I’m going to Panama to record the music video. We’ve been working on this song for over a year and we’re releasing it bit by bit, so you guys can all come together and dance to it. Put yourself first in a relationship, is what we’re saying!
And I’m very excited about this show (in Madison) because it’s the last show this year, and I’ll be spending the rest of the year with my family in Colombia. So you guys have to come out, it’s gonna be really cool.