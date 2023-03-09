Dasha Kelly Hamilton is not a baker. She’s a poet — the outgoing Poet Laureate of the state of Wisconsin — and a spoken word artist, the skilled host of “The Moth GrandSLAM” events and a practiced facilitator of tough conversations.
So why does this Milwaukee-based artist’s show, “Makin’ Cake,” feature bakers onstage, frosting layers of German chocolate and red velvet while she talks about race, class and culture?
“It’s inviting, and it’s disarming,” said Hamilton, who brings her show to the Overture Center Playhouse on Friday and Saturday.
“There’s going to be the folks who’ve read all the books and seen all the documentaries. Folks that are well meaning and curious. But they’re going to be curious … what is going on with this cake?
“You didn’t know that you needed to be in this theater seat, and it’s a good thing that you are.”
Four Seasons Theatre, known in Madison primarily for musicals, will host Hamilton, who then continues on a “Makin’ Cake” tour of theaters in Virginia, Maryland, New York and Delaware. She’s running out to Alaska in April, then returning for shows in Oshkosh and Viroqua (on April 28).
Four Seasons has also coordinated with bakers from Just Bakery to provide the sweets. At “Makin’ Cake,” everybody gets a piece.
Hamilton spoke with the Cap Times about the stories in her show, what performing it has made her curious about, and how she encourages outreach wherever she tours.
Would you describe “Makin’ Cake” for someone new to it?
It’s an experience. The show is me, telling stories, and the stories are animated with images and videos I have projected. There are two bakers making cake live onstage. We have cake at the end of my performance part — I like to call it a “talk with” not a talkback. We have a conversation.
And we talked about what they heard, what they felt, what they thought, what questions they have. I’m also a facilitator. We’re going to talk.
I’m a creative change agent. When you have people together and they’re watching something or doing something creative, it’s disarming … and it’s also unifying, in a way. In that moment, for 90 minutes, that is a new community.
When did you first make “Makin’ Cake?”
It was commissioned by the Kohler Art Center in Sheboygan. They invited me to come for a residency, and do a facilitated conversation in the community about race. So I did it in 2017 there, tinkered with the show a bit more, and was able to perform at the Fringe Festival in Milwaukee in 2018.
Between that year, I did more research and added more elements. I started to call around … I was able to perform it at UW-Green Bay. At this point I’m excited, pulling together a team and partners. I had this vision of booking the show across the state — and then ’rona showed up.
What has performing this show made you more curious about?
The first is, are they gonna get it? How is this going to land? Because it’s funny and it’s fun, and I wanted to strike just the right note … I’m trustworthy.
And I’m also bringing you through into not so much a realization, but to a really sharp point of how we all got here, and how does it feel to everybody. And what our possibilities are moving forward, if we can just shift this understanding.
I’m curious about the person who doesn’t get this. Name the inequity — racism, classism, sexism and so on — there’s a person who’s just willful, they’ll believe what they want to believe and how they want to feel, regardless of the evidence and the truth and the people around them.
One of the things I say in my trainings is — is your relationship to race that you never think about it? OK. That’s your relationship to race and racism. So we start from there, and that is still a story. We put things in a context where it’s not an indictment.
This is not a come and get your “woke” points. The whole point of the show is that we’ve been having these conversations wrong. I can’t argue with you about what your life has been like. You can’t insist that I feel a particular way, or how I interpret these historical facts. We’re arguing about the wrong things.
You always have cake onstage. Do you work with local bakers when you travel?
I have a baker who travels the tour (husband Kima Hamilton). And in each city we work with the presenting venue to get a baker that joins us onstage. They’re actually doing stuff back there … they’ve got their electric mixers going on. I always say, don’t worry about the mixer, I have a microphone. The audience can hear me. It’s loud.
The baseline (for the venue) is they’re looking for a local baker of color. They can be a professional baker or a hobby baker. These are performing arts centers, universities, community theaters … we talk with them and say, here’s an opportunity for you to have a unique outreach in your network.
Ideally, you’re looking for a local baker who has a small business, and this is an opportunity for them. They’re going to be contracted to provide the cakes or cupcakes for the reception. They’ll actually bake the materials for the show. This is the visibility — this is an invitation to diversify your vendors, your vendor list.
We don’t have to talk about why you’ve never called this baker before. We all know why. It’s structure, as an example of something by default and design, these contacts would not have been made. Most of them … it literally just never occurs to them. That’s not a small problem.