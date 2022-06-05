The farmhouse venue for Capital City Theatre’s latest production looks like one of Dorothy’s neighbors in “The Wizard of Oz.”
But this weekend, the twister is inside.
The tightly swirling action of “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” feels like being dropped in the middle of a cyclone. Dancers leap on tables and into each other’s arms, fighting and falling just inches from audience knees.
But though you might be invited to take a shot with an actor before the show or hold down a note on a melodica while a performer blows, “The Great Comet” is more immersive than interactive. Be prepared to swivel in your seat and let the story sweep you up.
Over the next two weekends at Four Winds Farm in Fitchburg, Capital City takes Dave Malloy’s musical back to its roots, a 2012 production off-Broadway at the Ars Nova staged in similarly snug quarters. Seated intimately in the round in a converted barn loft, Madison area audiences are, by necessity, very small — fewer than 125 people per show — and Capital City’s two-week run sold out fast.
Malloy snipped the story for “The Great Comet” from a section of Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace.” That said, it’s not “War and Peace the musical,” as director Andy Abrams takes great pains to clarify. (Nobody would come see that.)
Natasha (Miyuki Miyagi), radiant and naïve, arrives at her godmother’s grand house in Moscow accompanied by her devoted cousin (Madelaine Vandenberg). Natasha pines dramatically for her soldier/prince fiancé (Cody Gerszewski) and tries to ingratiate herself with his family through his lonely sister (Erin McConnell), which doesn’t work.
The moment she reveals her bare arms at the opera, Natasha catches the eye of “intoxicating” playboy Anatole (Charlie Tingen). Using the logic of romance novels, Natasha decides seduction by this new man is inevitable. She’s known Anatole only a handful of days but she must love him, “How else could we have kissed?”
As the young lovers make eyes at each other across the opera, sad sack Pierre (Travis Leland) wallows at home, drunk and listless. Unhappily married to the sensual Helene (Stella Kim) who openly pursues other men, “old school” Russian Pierre spends the show in search of a purpose. As Natasha spirals, their paths will cross.
Conducted by Evan Lange, Malloy’s score contrasts the electropop rhythms of a contemporary Russian dance club with sweeping ballads and sultry tunes befitting the passions of countesses. Cellos and bass and piano harmonize from across the room, while actors stroll with instruments in hand.
This creates a shifting aural balance that fills the space with sound but can mask the singers’ words. What each audience member hears, and when, may change based on where they are in the room.
“The Great Comet” is the kind of show you want to see twice, three times, more. Sabra Michelle’s ambitious, opulent choreography makes full use of the space, while Aimee Hanzyewski’s lighting makes stage magic with twinkle lights and pulsing color.
Even before the story starts in earnest, “The Great Comet” feels intoxicating. The press of bodies around a raised circular platform at the center of the playing space is heady, the characters’ passions intense.
The actors, many of them professionals brought in specifically for this show, are multi-hyphenates, and exceptional singers to a person. Miyagi sparkles as Natasha, and Leland, as Pierre, appears to hold the room nearly breathless during “Dust and Ashes.”
Abrams directs “Great Comet” like it’s a big party. The result is thrilling, a wild ride interspersed with moments of wrenching tenderness and beauty. Like the comet of the title, it’s fiery, brilliant, and unquestionably a success for Capital City.