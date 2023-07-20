Broom Street Theater, Madison’s 54-year-old experimental community theater, celebrates the vastness of the United States with a new play festival opening this weekend.
“Our Home States,” running through Aug. 12, gives a little glimpse of each state in the union. The four-year festival will feature one chunk of the country each year and starts close to home, with the 12 states of the upper Midwest, plains and Great Lakes. In the lineup is a play called “Guellen, Kansas,” corn-themed pieces set in Iowa and Nebraska, and plays highlighting Ohio, Michigan and Missouri, among others.
Festival coordinator and former Broom Street artistic director Doug Reed struggled to find any submissions from the Dakotas. So Reed chose a tourist attraction, the Enchanted Highway, in North Dakota and wrote about that. Current artistic director Maria Dahman wrote a play about her experiences in South Dakota.
“It’s a great little sampler platter,” Reed said of the festival, led by five directors. “We’ve got some tragic, more poetic pieces. We’ve got some pieces that are short and snappy and hilarious.”
What they don’t have is a play from Illinois. There was a Wisconsin play, “The Margarine Runners,” set on the state line that they liked better. So naturally, the Wisconsin writer won out.
“It’s fun!” Reed said. “We get to say screw you Illinois and do two Wisconsin plays, and that’s always really satisfying.”
Broom Street has a little black box space on the near east side (the irony of Broom Street is that it was never on Broom Street). Because the company owns the building at 1119 Williamson St., creative types working there can kind of do whatever they want.
Producers don’t charge much for tickets — usually, “pay what you can” is fine, plus a few bucks for the actors’ box. Even when the website says the play is sold out, it’s usually not. Walk up anyway.
“When I say experimental theater, what we mean a lot of times is things that we know won’t necessarily be commercially successful,” said Dahman, who has been on the board of the theater since 2017 and became artistic director on July 1.
“We have a lot of luxury to be able to do things that are a little more out there. Like, ‘Will this work? We don’t know. Let’s try.’”
Actors, directors, stage managers and aspiring designers who have never done theater before can find an “in” at Broom Street, where there’s space to learn in front of small, supportive audiences. Reed said that performing in Broom Street’s intimate black box is “the nakedest space I’ve ever acted in.
“There’s no gulf of footlights between you and that front row,” he said. “You’re right in their laps.”
Developing the next generation of artists in Madison is a deliberate part of Broom Street’s mission, Dahman said. “So we have a lot of people who’ve done shows with us but have never taken the next step to be a stage manager or director.”
That’s where short plays like the ones in “Our Home States” come in. A 10-minute piece might feel more accessible for a first-time director. This community mindedness is a bit of a shift from Broom Street’s anarchist roots, but Reed likes that the company has evolved.
“The beauty of Broom Street is that times have changed,” said Reed. “I think where in the '60s and '70s it was very much, ‘We’re counter culture and against the man,’ now, we’ve gotten to where — especially post-COVID — it’s almost a revolutionary act to get off our phones and streaming services. We’re going to get in a room together and do this live.”
Reed wrote a surprise hit for Broom Street in 2011 with “The Lamentable Tragedie of Scott Walker,” a biting comic satire that transferred from Broom Street to the Bartell Theatre and sold out an extended run.
Reed became artistic director of Broom Street in 2016, succeeding Heather Renken. Joel Gersmann, a provocative director and writer who died in 2005, ran the company for roughly 35 years.
Now, with Dahman at the helm, the Broom Street board has been talking about how to share responsibilities in more sustainable ways.
“We’re a pretty small board and a lot falls on a few shoulders,” Dahman said. “We’re looking at how we can more effectively target people who are excited about it to help us out.”
Dahman anticipates that “Our Home States” will return next summer for a second installment, possibly pushed into the fall. The company will decide what region comes next and open up submissions well before then.
That Broom Street feels like “an inclusive place, where we’re welcoming, really means a lot to me,” Dahman said. “That’s something that we are definitely trying to foster.”