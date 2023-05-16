Broadway and “Pose” star Billy Porter remembers the exact moment he heard the title for his forthcoming album: “Black Mona Lisa.”
“Well let me first just say, how theatrical is that title?” Porter said with a laugh. “I mean! You know what I’m saying?”
Porter was writing with Justin Tranter — “one of the greatest pop writers of our time,” according to Porter, with credits on Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” and Selena Gomez’s “Rare.”
“He has a house with three different studios going all at the same time. I call him the gay Barry Gordy,” Porter said. “I can’t remember where ‘Black Mona Lisa’ came from, but it fell out of the sky. And the whole room went silent. And it was like, ‘Oh my God.’
“The Mona Lisa is relevant, past, present and future. That’s what I aspire to be.”
Porter’s “Black Mona Lisa Tour Vol. 1” stops in Madison on Sunday, playing the Orpheum Theater at an 8 p.m. show. Porter, known for his work on Broadway in “Kinky Boots,” is a Grammy, Emmy and Tony-winning artist. His memoir, “Unprotected,” published in 2021.
A few weeks before the tour began, Porter spoke with the Cap Times about how he prepares and what audiences can expect at the 90-minute Orpheum show on Sunday.
You’re about to go on tour again. How are you preparing?
I am in training to get myself back in shape. I haven’t been onstage in front of a live audience in about six years. So I’m doing Pilates, yoga, and I’m getting my voice back in shape. It’s a muscle.
I’m building my way up to singing the show every day full out, in my house, just to build the muscle. I’m doing 25 shows in five weeks.
I have the stamina to do it. I did eight shows a week for 30 years, so it’s in there. It’s muscle memory.
What does creating the show look like for you right now?
Well, it really is about the music. My musical director and I have been working very closely on live arrangements. I have the set list, and we start rehearsal on Saturday with the band. There will be video elements — it’s a retrospective of my life.
You know, the concert is a celebration of life, of love, of joy, of hope, of peace. My intention is to give the world a big bear hug, because we’ve all been inside of this collective trauma for a few years now. It’s time to start the process of healing.
My intention is really to go out and minister to people and remind the world that we are better together, and that we’re all going to be alright.
The first track off the new album, “Baby Was a Dancer,” is so bubbly, it’s such a bop. It sounds autobiographical too. Does this reflect the rest of the album?
The base of the album is the celebration of the club. Disco, dance music, house music.
As a 53-year-old gay man who came up during the AIDS crisis, the club was our church. The club was our community. The club was the space where we could come together, feel safe and recharge, and then go back out in the week and fight for our lives.
The base of it is that celebration. “Baby Was a Dancer” is reminiscent of the disco era on purpose. There are many songs like that on the album, but the music is very eclectic as well. It’s many different styles in the 14 songs, and what makes it cohesive is me and my experience and my history.
I have sung, in my career, many different styles of music and have inhabited all of them. I call this my magnum opus — it’s the first time that I get to express myself, musically, in the way that I want to on my own terms.
My first album came out in ’97, an R&B/soul album in the mainstream space. The music industry was very homophobic at the time, and so it didn’t work out for me.
But now, I get a second chance. I’m coming back into the mainstream music space on my own terms, and that’s amazing.
The theater kid in me hopes there’s something from that part of your career on the album?
There are three theater albums! You have “At the Corner of Broadway + Soul,” “Billy Porter Presents: The Soul of Richard Rodgers,” “Billy’s Back on Broadway.” And the “Kinky Boots” album.
Now come with me and bridge over to the other side. Daddy’s trying to play out some stadiums! And reach some wider audiences.
And you know, the show will have everything. I’m going back to the ’90s R&B. There is a theater section, obviously. There’s a political section, a gospel section and then the final part is a ramp up to a dance party section.
My roots are theatrical. The show is going to be theatrical. Don’t be scared of it, theater people. I got you!
This first album is “Black Mona Lisa Volume 1.” Do you already have a Volume 2, in the back of your head?
Volume does not necessarily mean “album” for me. I’m trying to create the “Black Mona Lisa” brand, connected to me. “Black Mona Lisa” is such a great arresting name — many things could be under that umbrella. A clothing line, shoes, makeup.
Speaking of clothes, how do you prepare to wear some of those incredible fashions we see you in at awards shows and the Met Gala?
I went to drama school, right? I’ve been acting all my life. The last piece of the development of the character of the costume, and what you learn is how to embody the clothes that you’re wearing — and wear the clothing, and not have the clothing wear you.
So that came out of my theatrical training. I look at the piece and I put it on and it makes me feel a certain way. And I have to embody the character of the piece.
Do you rehearse in high heels?
Oh, I rehearse in my heels all the time. Everyplace I go … I do sound check in whatever shoes I’m wearing. If I have a long train or dress, I put that on to just walk around the stage and see how it feels. I’m such a theater person.