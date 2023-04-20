Disney’s colorful stage adaptation of “Aladdin,” perennial favorites “Les Misérables” and “Mamma Mia!” and the pop-filled mashup of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” are coming to Madison this coming 2023-24 season.
Overture Center for the Arts announced a full lineup of Broadway tours, dance performances, music, photographers, authors and more on Thursday night to a live audience in the Overture Hall lobby and a virtual one on Facebook.
Broadway Across America, which books the shows in conjunction with Overture, is also bringing “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and the most recent revival of Lerner and Loewe’s “My Fair Lady,” which is the last touring Broadway show to be rescheduled from 2020.
Madison isn’t getting any first-time national tours this coming season. “Moulin Rouge,” “Beetlejuice” and “Tina” all began touring in 2022.
Tim Sauers, Overture’s chief artistic experiences officer, leads the team that books shows. He frequently travels to New York and elsewhere to vet new acts.
“I’m excited about ‘Beetlejuice,’” Sauers said. The show was nominated for eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best Musical. “It’s so vibrant, so alive. And it draws a younger demographic.
“In New York, if you walk by ‘Beetlejuice,’ everybody getting in line — people were all dressed up. I hope they do that here.”
Theater lovers will be interested to see that a non-musical play, “The Kite Runner,” is touring to Madison in May of 2024. (With the exception of big-name shows like “To Kill a Mockingbird,” it is rare for plays to tour.) Similar to “What the Constitution Means to Me” in 2022, “Kite Runner” will run for one weekend in Capitol Theater.
Sauers has been working for years to bring back Dixie Longate and her highly entertaining Tupperware Party, which is part drag show, part sales pitch, part comedy routine. Overture hosted one of the very first tours of that show, in 2008.
Dixie encourages adult attendees to have a couple-three-four drinks (“The more you drink, the prettier I look,” she quips), so that show is 21-plus. But much of the 2023-24 Overture Presents lineup is family friendly.
For example, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” a screening of the 2018 animated film combined with a live concert, showcases a soundtrack that blends orchestral music and hip-hop.
“They did a performance of it in March in Brooklyn,” Sauers said. “It’s the movie with live music, and they’re touring with their own musicians. There will be a DJ with the show that ties it all together.”
Other kid-friendly shows include Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live (Nov. 19), a sensory-friendly performance of “The Rainbow Fish” (Jan. 20) and an acrobatic dance performance, MOMIX Alice, inspired by “Alice in Wonderland” (April 16, 2024).
The sixth film in the Harry Potter franchise, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” returns April 6, 2024 accompanied by local symphony musicians.
Humorist David Sedaris comes to Madison roughly every other year, and has scheduled an Oct. 23 reading (a Monday night) in Overture Hall. A ghost hunter, Amy Bruni, brings a show called “Life with the Afterlife” just before Halloween, featuring “true tales of the paranormal” (Oct. 27). The Second City will bring a new revue on June 21, 2024.
The season has quite a bit of music, too, from Drumline Live (Jan 5, 2024) and New Orleans-style jazz from Delfeayo Marsalis (Feb. 28, 2024) to Cuban guitarist and singer Eliades Ochoa, an original member of the Buena Vista Social Club. He will play the Capitol Theater on March 7, 2024. Fiddle players Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are set to perform on March 16, 2024.
Overture is bringing back its Up Close series, a lineup of three emerging artists who play a version of the Capitol Theater set up like a cocktail lounge on the stage itself. The cabaret series includes a Sondheim show, Wisconsin’s own Broadway star Nathaniel Stampley singing songs from “Cats,” “The Color Purple” and “Porgy and Bess,” and a Barbra Streisand-themed show, sung by Jenna Pastuszek on May 2, 2024.
After 10 years, the National Geographic Live series leaves the Madison market, despite strong sales. Noting how popular it has been, Sauers worked with a new company to book a similar series, now called “Changemakers.”
“It’s an amazing roster,” Sauers said. “She has explorers, photographers, health and science (experts). Subscribers to National Geographic Live will have the opportunity to renew their same seats for this new series.”
Those presenters: a NASA engineer talking about “the quest for life on an icy moon” (Sept. 19), a photojournalist, Deanne Fitzmaurice, whose career has taken her around the world (Jan. 16, 2024) and an underwater photographer who will be “exploring the secrets of whales” (April 23, 2024).
Sauers noted that more shows will be announced later, including a few he’s already booked but hadn’t confirmed in time for the April launch event.
The current season continues in May with the return of Disney’s “The Lion King,” running May 11-28, “Tootsie” in June and in August, the hit Britpop musical “Six,” about Henry VIII’s ex-wives.
Overture’s running “year-round,” Sauers said. “Summer is no longer dead. It’s happening. In the past, people were like, ‘Oh, the university is not here, no one’s going to come.’ But that’s not true.
“Broadway has grown immensely,” he added. “That’s a big driver, and when you have all these big name shows, people look at everything else in the building. We get more visibility through it.”