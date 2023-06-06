Bach Dancing and Dynamite concerts offer all the things audience members expect — compelling music performed in intimate spaces by masterful players like pianist Christopher Taylor and violinist Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio.
But beyond that, for more than three decades, this Madison-based chamber music festival has aimed to do a little bit more.
“We take people on a musical journey,” said Samantha Crownover, executive director of BDDS. “We help them out with a little travelogue. ‘This is what you’re going to hear. This is why we love it. This is a challenging piece.’
“I think our interaction with the audience, in terms of setting up the music, really helps. People relax and know what to expect. It makes it less intimidating.”
The festival was founded by flutist Stephanie Jutt, a professor emerita at the University of Wisconsin-Madison now living in New York, and pianist Jeffrey Sykes, an educator and musician based in California.
Every year there’s a fun theme, like “Toy Stories” or “Deuces are Wild” or “Name Dropping” (all name puns). This year the theme is “Off the Cuff,” and the concert names reference fashion: “Kid Gloves” features a Miguel del Aguila wind quintet at the Stoughton Opera House; “Stitch in Time” showcases Bernstein hits and an “Ecstatic Samba” by Kevin Day at the Hamel Music Center, on the UW-Madison campus.
“Our ‘Off the Cuff’ theme celebrates spontaneity and excitement, and that’s what you get when you come to a live performance,” Crownover said.
Three groups of musicians perform three concerts each this June, for a total of nine performances. Among the highlights, for Crownover, is a new piece by John Wineglass, “And the summer was over,” written for piano and string quartet. That’s on the June 10 program, along with a Haydn symphony and a Mozart piano concerto.
“We collaborated with other festivals to pay for (the Wineglass commission). That’s the way we like to do it,” Crownover said. Wineglass is an Emmy Award-winning Hollywood composer (he’s written for several soap operas and indie films) and his piece was inspired by Alice Walker’s dark short story, “The Flowers.”
“We’ll have a young African American woman reading that story before we perform the piece,” Crownover said.
The June 11 program features a piano four hands version of “Rhapsody in Blue,” always a crowd pleaser. The second weekend showcases a wind quintet, a first for Bach Dancing. The group has commissioned composer Miguel del Aguila before, and “his stuff is so snappy,” Crownover said. “It’s always fun to play.”
Bach Dancing likes to highlight specific players like Axel Strauss (June 9), Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio (June 23) and Emily Birsan (June 16), calling them “incendiary artists.” For these, each musician picks what they want to play with Sykes, who also interviews them.
Birsan, a soprano, is one local music lovers might remember from star turns with both the Madison Symphony Orchestra and Madison Opera in “Rusalka” and “Romeo and Juliet.”
“We’ve got more diversity than ever, in terms of composers — lots of women, lots of people of color,” Crownover said.
BDDS was a resident organization at Overture Center for the Arts for many years, but left in 2022. Overture’s theaters simply weren’t a good fit for the festival, Crownover said.
“We didn’t have a decent concert hall to perform in,” she said. “It was just very challenging all the time, acoustically, to be in the Playhouse. I did not want to leave. It was great being part of that whole organization. But there’s no decent recital hall at Overture.”
A side effect of that, and perhaps also due to a shift to electronic ticketing and programs, is that sales have been a little slow. Crownover emphasized that there are folks on hand to help.
“My main goal is to get people into the concert hall,” Crownover said. “I want us to be together live and in person to experience that joyful sensation of being in community and listening to music, experiencing fine art.”