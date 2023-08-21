Never has a Romeo been surrounded by so many, yet still been so misunderstood.
At the center of American Players Theatre’s remarkable, high-energy new production of “Romeo and Juliet,” running in the Hill Theatre through Oct. 7, are Joshua Castille and Isabelle Bushue.
Bushue’s teenage Juliet is in full bloom — excitable, dramatic and passionate, babied by her nurse and misunderstood by her parents. She catches the light and draws the eye. No wonder Romeo climbs gates and scales walls for her.
Romeo, embodied by Castille in an aching performance that looks hot to the touch, comes into Juliet’s life with the force of a hurricane. Castille, a Deaf actor reprising a role he last played in Seattle in 2019, brings with him a half dozen other Romeos.
There’s the “heart chorus” who speak his thoughts and interpret his signs, the best friend (Nathan Barlow, an empathetic Benvolio) who learned to sign to connect with him, the friar who advises him.
Some of those voices, like Jim DeVita (as Lord Capulet) and Daniel José Molina (fiery Mercutio) were Romeos themselves once, on other stages. It all feels connected.
In this “Romeo,” adapted (with Castille) and directed by John Langs, connections feel tenuous and precious. Romeo’s friends have always failed to see how serious he is about what he’s feeling and downplay what he’s trying to tell them. Here, language barriers compound the distance between Romeo’s joking buddies and the boy’s own tender heart.
“He jests at scars that never felt a wound,” Romeo signs and DeVita speaks aloud.
Langs’ production of “Romeo and Juliet” is APT’s eighth in the company’s history, and has a freshness and energy that sparks with something new.
Langs frames the story with the discovery of Romeo and Juliet’s mutual deaths in the Capulet tomb, then gives the action a galloping momentum, with rolling gates that circle and refigure at the center of the stage. Shaun L. Motley designed this flower-strewn, versatile set, with sparkling, romantic light from Jason Lynch.
A breathtaking fight between Mercutio and Tybalt (Rasell Holt, all rage and agility) winds around and through these gates. Romeo and Juliet swing from either end of a gate, while Benvolio and Mercutio call to Romeo from the top.
In one scene, the gates become a cage. In another, they swing open to let Romeo and his friends into the Capulet ball.
Throughout, the incorporation of sign into the script animates Shakespeare’s text in ways that range from humorous to devastating. Juliet enthusiastically signs a greeting to a Deaf Friar Lawrence (Robert Schleifer in a powerful performance) and Friar John (Lindsay Welliver), and it’s clear right away that Juliet did not say what she thinks she did.
Later, after the ancient grudge between Capulet and Montague erupts in deadly violence, we see Romeo torture himself with guilt, his signs growing more furious and frantic. It’s wrenching to watch.
“Romeo and Juliet” has a big cast, even for APT. Standouts among them include Barlow and Molina, both of whom have a believable brotherly rapport with Castille's Romeo, and Colleen Madden, who’s wonderfully funny as Juliet’s chatty, big-hearted nurse.
The incorporation of another language into “Romeo and Juliet” makes the story feel somehow more timeless, yet gives it a sense of urgency too. We see Juliet threaten to end her life as her mother stands by. Mercutio is literally dying as his friends laugh, disbelieving. This “Romeo” asks: What does it take to make someone listen?