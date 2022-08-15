Two years ago, we re-met our homes. Stuck inside with Netflix and sourdough starter, I personally got reacquainted with our stained rugs and broken blinds, the cat-scratched couch and single, tiny bathroom. Where the toilet rocks. And we need to re-grout.
Gratitude for a safe place to shelter can shift so quickly into restlessness, irritation and resentment. It’s the easiest thing to love and hate a place at the same time.
Shove that feeling down, apply pressure and amplify it, and this is what erupts from “A Raisin in the Sun’s” Ruth Younger when she learns her family can finally move.
“PRAISE GOD!” she shouts. “I say it loud and good, HALLELUJAH!”
“A Raisin in the Sun,” Lorraine Hansberry’s iconic 1959 drama set on Chicago’s south side, endures because the American dream does, however complicated and elusive. Tasia A. Jones directs the play at American Players Theatre through Oct. 7, setting it roughly in the mid-20th century.
Jones actively centers the women, particularly Ruth and Lena, who make the eggs and make the beds, and whose lives stand most to change. It makes for a moving portrait of a family with resilience and heart — a family we’re rooting for.
At the play’s beginning, everyone is waiting for the transformation an infusion of money promises.
Matriarch “Mama” Lena, played by the extraordinary and expressive Deanna Reed-Foster, is set to receive a $10,000 payout from her late husband’s life insurance. She’s conflicted about it, tied as it is to the sacrifice of Walter Sr.
“If it wasn’t for you all, I would just put that money away or give it to the church or something,” Lena tells Ruth quietly.
Walter Lee (Gavin Lawrence, tightly wound and persuasive) wants to invest in a liquor store. Younger sister Beneatha (a radiant Charence Higgins) wants medical school tuition, as well as a partner who can appreciate her intellectual hunger.
Walter’s wife Ruth, played with grace by Gina Daniels, simply wants out. She’s as worn down as their home, an apartment menaced by cockroaches and rats. The place is too small by any measure; the Youngers share a bathroom with neighbors and 11-year-old Travis sleeps on the couch.
When Ruth finds out she’s pregnant, the news overwhelms her. She keeps working, but her weak smiles no longer reach her eyes.
Mama decides, independently, to buy a home in a working class white neighborhood. It’s a chance for upward social mobility, but it brings a new set of complications — the “welcoming committee” is not exactly welcoming.
In APT’s Hill Theatre, Jones leads a strong cast, with pacing swift enough to make three hours really move. Hansberry’s dialogue still has a contemporary cadence.
Lawrence has the guts to make fiery, misguided Walter Lee unlikable. Walter’s sexism should chafe, and it does. Higgins, stunning in period gowns and a traditional Yoruba outfit designed by Raquel Adrono, revels in Beneatha’s youthful self-interest.
But this production belongs to Reed-Foster, who gives a grounded, emotionally honest performance as Mama. Lena is fallible. She openly prefers her son to her daughter, but she draws the diverging threads of her family together with conviction and a deep well of empathy.
Mama’s also funny, quicker than anyone gives her credit for. Reed-Foster’s face as she dons a hideous fruit-topped “gardening hat” her grandson gives her is a masterclass in forced sincerity.
Designer Scott Penner renders the set with telling details — a doily on the back of the couch, a vintage copy of SORRY!, a threadbare rug and heavy rotary phone — in front of a brick wall that functions like a passage to another kind of life. Jason Lynch’s lighting design seems to briefly pull performers out of time, casting dreamers like Walter Lee and Beneatha in a softer glow.
As the Younger family prepares to leave a life full of suffering that’s familiar, we know the road will not be smooth. Institutional racism has altered its language and face in the years since “Raisin” premiered, but it’s a no less powerful force.
This production leaves us with is a glimmer of hope, embodied by Mama, that their resilience and determination will be enough.