A friend of mine, born in Madison, described to me once how she walked when she was a student at NYU. She would always look straight ahead, she said, or down. No gawking side to side, or staring up at skyscrapers like a tourist.
She’d walk right by celebrities without knowing they were there, but she always got places early.
I think of her toward the middle of “Once Upon a Bridge,” Sonya Kelly’s woven-through monologue play for three actors, now running in the Touchstone at American Players Theatre.
Kelly doesn’t name her characters — they are simply A Woman, A Man and The Bus Driver — and it’s the woman who makes me think of my friend. As she crosses the Putney Bridge, she keeps “two eyes fixed dead ahead, just like my grandma said.”
She can see what’s coming. She has no idea what’s next.
This fateful crossing, a real 2017 incident where a male jogger pushed a woman into the path of a bus in London, lends a frame to Kelly’s masterfully stitched trio of monologues. Director Laura Rook winds three individual, connected stories together over a set designed by Lawrence E. Moten III to evoke deep blue swirls of marble.
The flow on the floor echoes the performances of the actors, especially La Shawn Banks as the driver. Banks’ driver wakes at 3 a.m. to start his day, walking more than an hour from home to the bus garage. He speaks often of his daughters, how he prays with them to ward against collision: “Help me be the people’s eyes who don’t see me.”
The way Banks embodies this man — how he moves with such precision, his single-minded focus on “the perfect run” — it’s delightful, engaging and real.
Marcus Truschinski gets a few dance moves in as well, playing a finance bro who scoffs at “micro aggressive behavior” and side-steps ethics when they interfere with what he wants.
Kelly casts him as clear villain here, arrogant and without remorse, but of course Truschinski finds a way to make the guy charming, too. He’s a jerk, but it’s clear why he gets what he wants.
Elizabeth Reese’s young Irish lawyer is striding toward a job interview when her head nearly meets the wheel of that bus. She’s already courted audience sympathy with stories of her sage old “gran” and how she learned to code switch at Cambridge, “playing down the Paddy” to fit in with her friends. (A quick round of applause for Adrianne Moore, the voice and text coach on this production; Reese’s smooth shifts from an Irish to English accent is a highlight.)
Kelly’s poetic script fits neatly within 90 minutes in the intimate Touchstone. It’s neater than life, with more theatrical bow-tying toward the end, but may yet leave viewers with the sense of a story unresolved.
To sink into the world of “Once Upon a Bridge,” we may need to ask less of the central connecting incident to give the play its power. Instead, hear how some of the words and ideas repeat, changing as they do. Catch how ethereal music (designed by Andrew Hansen) pulls the edges of the play together.
Look around, in other words. See the connections, before it’s over.