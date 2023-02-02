With the opening of “A Doll’s House” in New York on Feb. 13, actor Melisa Pereyra will go from the Wisconsin woods to the Great White Way.
In her Broadway debut, Pereyra is the understudy for Oscar winner Jessica Chastain as Nora, the leading character in Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 domestic drama. She also covers two other roles, Nora’s friend and her nanny.
“I tell my students all the time, ‘Stay ready so you don’t gotta get ready,’” Pereyra said. “I’m gonna stay ready.”
Pereyra made her debut at Spring Green classical company American Players Theatre in 2014 as Juliet in “Romeo and Juliet.” Two summers later, Pereyra, who was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and moved to Idaho at 15, was the first person of color to join APT’s core acting company.
In addition to acting, Pereyra is a director, voiceover actor and writer. Since fall 2021, she has spent the off-season as an assistant professor of acting at Boston University.
Broadway, she said, “wasn’t really a dream I had, because there is nobody like me. There is no representation. … And I only do plays, I don’t do musicals, so this is a unicorn.”
“A Doll’s House” centers on a young housewife, Nora, and her increasing dissatisfaction with her husband, children and the tight confines of her life. APT produced “A Doll’s House” followed by Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, part 2” in 2019. In the latter, Pereyra played Nora’s grown daughter, Emmy.
The production at Hudson Theatre in New York is set to run for 16 weeks, led by British director Jamie Lloyd and also starring Arian Moayed (“Succession”).
Pereyra spoke with the Cap Times about learning three roles at once, living with uncertainty and what feels different about Broadway.
I’ve heard that doing theater on Broadway is like doing theater anywhere. What feels different to you?
It’s funny — I think in our heads, as actors, we make up all these stories. But at the end of the day, we are all there to do the same thing that I’ve been doing for the past 15-plus years, which is to make a play, and play make believe.
So yes, the environment is different. The resources are different. Broadway has resources! It’s great to be in a room where I benefit from those resources, and experience art from that perspective. But it’s the same thing — the same passion, the same tenacity, the same drive, the same work ethic.
This is a new adaptation of “A Doll’s House” by Amy Herzog. What’s new?
We’re always trying to get at the psychology of the ideas. One of the things I love about working with Jamie Lloyd, the director I’ve been observing the past few weeks, is that we’re trying to get at the words through our humanity. How can we make these words come to life?
This adaptation is not about glitz and glamour, or how can we make this world realistic. It’s what can we get rid of? What do actually need for the story to come alive, rather than pouring a bunch of stuff on top of the play?
In that sense, it really does remind me a lot of our work in the woods (at APT), because we are there with the birds and the mosquitoes and the sky. That’s what gives us the most. We have minimal sets, and it’s the same here, which makes me feel very comfortable.
I have nothing to hold on to — just me and these words and the story. I’ve been here before. So in that sense it feels really familiar.
You’re covering three characters. Are you learning all of them at once?
First of all, shout out to and love to all understudies. It is such a peculiar, unique experience. I’ve understudied when I was in the play as well, but this is all I’m doing — I’m just here to understudy. And Nora never leaves the stage.
There are four understudies, and we are rehearsing in tandem. While the principal company rehearses, we have outside rehearsals, and we’ve been observing since day one. We are getting to watch the actors make and discover and shape (the play), and we are trying to shape it alongside them in our own rehearsals. We’re doing three times the work in one-third the amount of time.
I am tackling Nora first. That’s the main track I’m learning right now, and we are on a tiered system. I am Nora’s number one cover, I am Kristine’s number two cover (Nora’s friend) and I am Anne-Marie’s number one cover (Nora’s nanny). I already had to cover Anne-Marie during the first week, so I learned that track quickly.
Understudying three roles is like being in three plays. It’s the same thing, but they all sing a different song.
It must be challenging. You don’t want to mimic Jessica Chastain’s performance, but you don’t want to throw off the other performers when you go on for her.
It’s a really humbling process, because my creativity still has to find a way to be nurtured. Surrendering to the work is a unique job … it does require you to have absolutely no ego, absolutely no attachment to anything, and honor the fact that you are there to support the story that is being created in front of you.
You have to be ready to catch the story once it’s your turn to step into it, but the agency and the creation is not part of my job description. You have to find ways to still engage your brain and find a way into the story that feels genuine, while you honor choices you didn’t make.
What is it like to work with this cast?
Everybody is incredibly gracious. And we are there to do the work, everyone. That’s what I love about it. Jessica’s there to do the work. I get to both learn how to be a better actor by witnessing the notes being given, and then go into my own understudy rehearsal and see how the notes land on me, while the play is still in process.
Broadway has a very clear hierarchy of things. It’s commercial; it’s a business. I am part of that business, but also creating boundaries that remind me that this is as much of an artistic exchange as it is a business exchange. I think that that’s really healthy for me.
Whatever projects I’m involved with, I try to do with as much integrity and authenticity as I can.
Are there any set dates when you know you’re going to go on, for sure?
I don’t know yet! I’m carrying this anxiety that I could get called at any moment, any time, any day. Which is another part of the understudy job. You get paid to just gracefully handle this unknowing.
Once the run starts, I’m going to wake up every morning like that’s the day I’m going to do it. I don’t want my nervous system to be in shock.
Then if I don’t do the show, I invest in a process of “de-roling” … (figuring out) where do I put all of that energy and all those feelings that I’m keeping close to my skin while the play is going without that catharsis, that release, to remain mentally healthy. I have to find a way to release it in a healthy way.