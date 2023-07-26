Way back in June, we tried to see “The Liar.”
One show was stopped by rain, the next by fire.
At last, this week, the drizzly wet and smoke
Had cleared, so that Corneille could tell a joke.
Truth within fiction: these guys will tell lies
(And there’s always some friction when acting outside)
Writing in rhyme after seeing a play in verse is like putting on an English accent after an episode of “The Great British Bake Off” — harder than it looks, and immediately annoying. In the spirit of honesty, “The Liar,” a farce running on the Hill at American Players Theatre through Sept. 29, can grate just a little. It’s so forcibly clever. Aggressively gleeful?
But my goodness, do these actors have fun. I don’t much mind when it seems overdone.
Daniel José Molina plays Dorante, a sort-of-swashbuckling, would-be Don Juan who lands in Paris and seduces the first curly-topped ingénue he sees (Phoebe González, smirking and game). Dorante never met a story he couldn’t embellish with “pornographic” fireworks and battering rams.
“The unimagined life’s not worth living,” he informs his new valet, Cliton (Josh Krause, in top comedic form).
Cliton would love to be able to lie. Telling the truth is his tragic flaw. It gets him fired a lot, and slapped by a saucy maid he ranks at “maybe an eight.”
Director Keira Fromm stuffs “The Liar” with wild physical comedy. Dorante fights a pantomimed duel with his buddy/romantic rival (Casey Hoekstra), who’s secretly engaged to that ingénue. The scuffle with sound effects (credit Josh Schmidt — they’re fantastic) pulls from epic battles, samurai films, “The Matrix,” maybe “Monty Python?” I want to rewind and watch it again.
Among the ladies, González schemes with Samantha Newcomb, both in sumptuous brocades and wigs in a color palette swiped from wildberry Skittles. Holly Payne designed the candy colored costumes; Fromm, in her director’s note, references Jolly Ranchers.
Kelsey Brennan, playing twin maids, scores the most laughs, swapping severe glasses and a whip for sexy vocal fry, like a Megan Mullally character with embroidered fishnets. La Shawn Banks, as Dorante’s gullible father, flips his cape, tosses his hair and then steals a scene or two.
David Ives adapted “The Liar” from “Le Menteur,” a 1644 comedy by Pierre Corneille. The reason lying Dorante succeeds is sort of why the play does, too — we tend to believe lies when they’re what we want to hear. And right now, while the world burns, we need a release. We want to laugh.
Truthfully, “The Liar” is pretty good at that.