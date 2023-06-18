Oh, the places we’ll go! American Players Theatre kicks off summer with a candy-colored Dr. Seussian version of “Merry Wives of Windsor,” where Windsor is a wonderland.
In this town, instead of bird-watching, the local dads get together to practice French leaps. Everybody line dances. Even Falstaff, played by a pillow-stuffed David Daniel, gets a few spins in.
Terri McMahon’s bubbly production bodes well for the rest of the APT season, which runs in repertory through October in the Hill and Touchstone theaters in Spring Green.
Visually, “Merry Wives” is a trip. Brilliantly costumed by Susan Tsu with stovepipe hats and Elvis-style pompadours, the cast performs on a set by Scott Penner that looks 3-D printed, with pink and blue molds of houses and boom boxes.
All of this sends a message: it’s play time. Relax! Don’t take anything here too seriously.
As Shakespearean comedy goes, this story of two savvy ladies taking mild revenge on an arrogant doofus is pretty easy to follow.
At the top of the play, Falstaff pops up in Windsor with a trio of flunkies (my fave: Jamaque Newberry as Nym, who leans hard into the goofiness). With funds running low, Falstaff decides to ingratiate himself with a couple of local women. They’re married, but what’s that to him when a husband’s gold is nearby?
As Mrs. Ford and Mrs. Page respectively, Dee Dee Batteast (blue florals and brocade) and Kelsey Brennan (magenta poof) put their heads together and come up with a few tricks. Falstaff gets piled with dirty laundry, dumped in a ditch, dressed in a frilly gown and mocked by menacing woodland fairies.
Batteast and Brennan have a fabulous time with all of this, smirking and scheming like middle schoolers. McMahon keeps the tone feather-light, and every blow seems to glance off Falstaff — or maybe they’re absorbed in the fluffy costume?
Even Nate Burger, as the jealous Mr. Ford, has more mockery than menace in him. Burger makes Ford stiff and awkward, cartoonish in his anger.
A subplot to do with the Pages’ daughter Anne and a trio of suitors makes room for silly character work from a half dozen cast members, among them Josh Krause as a cheery Welsh parson, Tracy Michelle Arnold as a sly, malaprop-dropping innkeeper, and Jim DeVita as a French doctor with a hot temper. Ronald Román-Meléndez gets some giggles as a timid (closeted?) suitor paralyzed at the idea of talking to, let alone marrying, a woman.
Daniel, a 24-year veteran at APT, is having the time of his career as the self-satisfied, unsinkable Falstaff. He makes the physical comedy look easy, rolling into the laundry basket like a gymnast, stumbling down from the back of the theater, and hightailing it around the stage in a hoopskirt and ribboned bonnet.
By the time Daniel’s in full-on polka-dots and pink horns in the final scene, I wonder — am I rooting for Falstaff? (How did that happen?)
Sartje Pickett’s DJ-influenced sound design, accompanied by charming group choreography by Brian Cowing, make this production feel like a party. “Merry Wives” welcomes summer with pranks, fairies and a dance anyone could do.
To again paraphrase Dr. Seuss: we’re off to great places — the Hill is waiting.