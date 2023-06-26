Wisconsin theatergoers who know Jamal James may think of him as a romantic lead, a skilled comic actor, often a blend of both.
James made his American Players Theatre debut as a socially awkward would-be fiancé in “She Stoops to Conquer.” He’s been an anxious suitor in “Sense and Sensibility” and a bumbling lover in “Love’s Labours Lost.” James tends to be cast as the shy, funny one who will definitely get the girl by play’s end.
“The Royale,” in the Touchstone at American Players Theatre through Sept. 27, reveals a side of James we’d yet to see. Under the direction of Tyrone Phillips, James stars as a fictionalized version of the heavyweight champion boxer Jack Johnson.
“The Royale” is a riveting play, 90 minutes of rhythm, tension and grit. It’s an exceptional production, and James gives a career-defining performance in it, deep in the Wisconsin woods.
The real Jack Johnson’s life and dramatic rise have been catnip for storytellers, who set the charismatic boxer’s extraordinary talent against the virulent racism that surrounded him.
Howard Sackler drew from Johnson’s life for the Civil Rights-era play and film “The Great White Hope,” for which James Earl Jones won a Tony Award. Ken Burns made a two-part documentary about the boxer, “Unforgiveable Blackness,” based on a 2004 book of the same name.
“There’s nothing you need to make up about Jack Johnson,” Burns told Smithsonian magazine.
In his 2016 play, Marco Ramirez renames Johnson’s character Jay Jackson and trains the spotlight on the “Fight of the Century” that brought him national acclaim.
That would be the bout, in 1910, with a former undefeated heavyweight champion, who in Ramirez’s telling demands 90% of the purse simply for deigning to fight a Black man.
Surrounding the fighter is his trainer, Wynton (Reginald André Jackson, knowing and grounded), a fatherly figure who’s dedicated his life to the boxer’s career. Jay’s white manager Max (Brian Mani) has been “greasing palms” across the Jim Crow South to keep them all moving. Earnest young boxer Fish (Jaylon Muchison) impresses the team enough in an early match to become Jay’s sparring partner.
It is not until we meet Nina (Dee Dee Batteast, perfectly understated) that we see what drives Jay beyond a desire to be recognized as the greatest regardless of race, beyond the front page of every paper. And we learn the risk, the catastrophic cost, if he should win.
While Phillips builds tension, James deploys the disarming charm and physicality that make him such a good comic lover to draw and hold attention at the center of the ring. Heavily muscled, focused and confident like he’s played the role before (which he has), James’s Jay smiles and flexes for the crowd before a bout, then parries with reporters. He rarely drops the mask, but when he does reveal some of that vulnerability, it’s like his whole body changes.
Phillips worked with fight choreographers Jeb Burris and Rasell Holt to create a world of stylized shadow boxing, a rhythmic soundtrack that gives the action an internal beat. We hear each boxer’s internal monologue as he jabs the air, punches punctuated by stomps and claps. These fighters do not make contact, yet when they react to a hit, the effect is palpable.
Designers Alyssa Moon Thompson (scenic) and Robert Perry (lighting) have nearly drained the stage of color, like a photo in sepia tone. Perry’s tight spots and dark shadows grow more ominous as the play goes on.
“The Royale” asks viewers to lean in close, to hurt and strive with Jay Jackson. This cast invites that closeness with nuanced, heartrending performances in this singular play.