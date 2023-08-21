Driving her disoriented father back from where he wandered, late at night down a four-lane road, the narrator of “Mala” turns to her terrified daughter.
“I promise you,” she says. “I will never be that old.”
The central character in Melinda Lopez’s poetic, deeply real one-woman play, running through Oct. 5 in the Touchstone at American Players Theatre, makes a lot of promises.
She swears to herself that she’ll take her mother to the emergency room no matter what — “for a blister, for a stomachache, for a sneeze.”
And as her mother declines, the longest, shortest time later: “I decide my mother will never go to the emergency room again.”
These contradictions, tied up in the relentlessness of care work, surround the beating heart of “Mala,” directed by Rosa Joshi and embodied by Nancy Rodriguez. Premiered in Boston in 2016, “Mala” is autobiographical (though also a composite) and lightly bilingual, written while Lopez was caring for her terminally ill mother.
Designer Jeannette Christensen dresses Rodriguez in flared jeans, sensible, sturdy boots, a cardigan and a scarf, the costume of middle-aged moms from Massachusetts to Madison. She’s “trying to be ordinary,” but as her confused, furious mother screams at aids and refuses to go with EMTs after a fall, the narrator’s life has tilted. We get the sense that she is documenting this experience to explain it not only to us, but to herself.
Lopez builds “Mala” with humor and a self-awareness that feels disarming. The narrator’s mother’s mother lived to 106, an exhausting thought. Yet the weight of her parents’ loss sometimes stuns the narrator so much that it can take over her body, forcing her to use a mantra (“mountain air, my husband’s hands”) to bring herself back.
Rodriguez is a warm, steady performer, comfortable inside the play’s conversational tone. Her face fills with anguish as she shares her worst mistakes and guiltiest feelings. She pulls on accents and winter coats to tell other, parallel stories, like the Italian American dog groomer who responds to her father’s decline by stuffing him with cheeseburgers and chicken parm.
The word “mala” here means “that you are — in your core — bad.” This narrator takes the name for herself, then rejects it (“I’m the good cop!”). As she carefully navigates a bleached, off-kilter set of whopperjawed furniture designed by Regina García, blocky text on a screen above frames each section of the play.
Lopez’s Cuban parents fled Castro in 1959 and raised their family in Massachusetts. The specificity of the story, from her mother’s grit as a young woman in Cuba to her father’s love of storms, comes vividly to life. It touches something universal and true, in that way good stories do.
I think of how my mother’s mother, a nurse, moved a hospital bed into the house those months before my great-grandfather died at 97. I remember how my mom felt robbed of that same experience with her own parents, cheated of what, in “Mala,” looks like frustration, exhaustion and tiny moments of grace.
“I’ll never be that old,” the narrator says, and I take in a breath. We can’t go on. We’ll go on.