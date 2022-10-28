Next season at American Players Theatre, Romeo and Juliet will have to overcome more than warring families. They will have a language barrier as well.
Romeo will be played by a Deaf actor using American Sign Language in the 2023 production of “Romeo and Juliet” in Spring Green. (The actor has been cast, but not contracted yet, so is not being named). This adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” joins a season that also includes “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” an evening of three short comedies by Anton Chekhov, and Ives’ adaptation of a 1644 farce, “The Liar.”
“This is a growth season,” said artistic director Brenda DeVita, who has led the 43-year-old company since 2012. “We’re saying, ‘Let’s give people the opportunity to learn and grow with us.’
“We do that all the time with individual actors, all the time with casting,” she added. “But this year I focused a lot on directors. I’m interested in directors that are interested in the work that we do, and interested in the company.”
Next year in the Touchstone, the company has plans to produce “Once Upon a Bridge,” a 2021 drama by Sonya Kelly. Jamal James is set to star in “The Royale” by Marco Ramirez, a 2016 play about an early 20th century boxer. And Melisa Pereyra, a core company member who starred in “The River Bride,” will direct a domestic drama by the same playwright called “Wolf at the Door.”
Tickets will go on sale to previous buyers in March and to new buyers in early May 2023. APT opens five plays, three in the 1,100-seat Hill theater and two in the more intimate, indoor Touchstone Theatre, in early summer, starting June 10. Three more plays open in August, and there’s a single-show “shoulder season” in November.
That’s still to come this year — APT will close 2022 with a production of the Irish two-hander “Stones in His Pockets,” opening this weekend in the Touchstone Theatre.
Though the full core company is scheduled to come back next year, casting is more tentative than it’s ever been at this stage of season planning. The director for “Merry Wives” has been chosen but not officially announced. Coordinating onstage roles with understudy work feels like a massive game of Tetris.
“Everything’s in flux,” DeVita said. “We’re trying to be ultra-conscientious, so we don’t make decisions without consent on every piece of casting.”
Love and light-hearted revenge
What APT can announce is that the actor playing Romeo will be a Deaf performing artist (confirmed, but not yet contracted). Director John Langs worked on the same adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” at ACT in Seattle, in which the actors playing Romeo and Friar Lawrence use ASL while another actor speaks the words.
“With wonderful actors speaking the poetry and a visual language expressing the poetry, it kind of blew my mind,” Langs told Seattle theater critic Misha Berson in 2019. “I could actually see the writer’s images in space and time. I understood the play in a way I never had before, because it’s been made into a visual poem.”
DeVita called this “Romeo” a “gorgeous adaptation.” Langs told her “you love this language, Brenda, and you’ve never seen the language dance … for expression, for the words at the heart of the scene. It will forever be in your heart.”
“Merry Wives” has yet to select among actors to play the arrogant buffoon character, Falstaff (“we have six Falstaffs!” DeVita said). Last performed in 2015, it’s a play of light-hearted revenge at the hands of two resourceful women.
“We are never honestly going to be able to address every problem in all the plays, or we won’t have any plays,” DeVita said. (“Merry Wives” involves repeated fat-shaming of Falstaff.)
“Being sensitive and understanding what the accompanies those things is really important, and how the person playing Falstaff feels is key,” she added. “Falstaff loves himself. (The women) are just reaching for whatever they can to make fun of him, because he’s such an arrogant shit — and it’s all in good fun.”
This season’s director of “The Moors,” Keira Fromm, returns for a fourth season to direct “The Liar,” adapted from a 1644 farce by Pierre Corneille by David Ives.
“It’s in because of it’s ridiculousness,” DeVita said. “I don’t want to spoil it, but it has a fight where no one actually has any swords. They mime the fight and there’s this ‘clang, clang clang!’”
Fromm’s perspective is “always fresh,” DeVita said. “I love her collaboration with her actors … she always asks questions.
“Audiences, we as artists, we all need comedy right now … to let yourself release yourself into what is completely unimaginable.”
This is our town
On the back half of the season, DeVita has wanted to produced “Our Town,” directed in 2023 by Tim Ocel, for years.
“I think ‘Our Town’ is one of the most beautiful American plays ever written,” DeVita said. “The idea of understanding where we come from is very clearly on everyone’s minds now, and how that makes up who we are, and our community.”
Set in the fictional New England town of Grovers Corners, “Our Town” has endured because of its existentialist underpinnings. Theater writer Howard Sherman noted 2018 that the play “is constantly reminding us of the inevitability of lives passing away all too fleetingly, and that we must take our pleasures and joys in the everyday.”
“It’s going to be exciting to see this group of actors come out and say, ‘This is our town. This is your town.’ And have it not be at all what we have traditionally seen in this play.”
Finally, rising director Jake Penner makes his Hill debut with three Chekhov comedies, last staged in 1985 and produced online in 2020 with PBS.
Aaron Posner is creating a new role of the playwright (Chekhov) to connect the trio. Without confirming specific roles, DeVita said Penner will “be in a room with a whole bunch of core company actors.”
Penner directed “Heathers” at the University of Wisconsin-Madison last season and is an artistic associate at Forward Theater in Madison as well as APT, where he has worked off and on since 2014.
“He has a very deep respect for the craft and poetry of the work we do, and the pieces we choose,” DeVita said. “He’s also a younger generation director, so automatically the lens through which he makes honest things happen onstage is new.”
Indoor season
All of the plays in the Touchstone are first-time productions for APT. Laura Rook, seen onstage as Elinor in last season’s “Sense and Sensibility,” directs “Once Upon a Bridge.” In it, a man jogging on a bridge knocks a woman into the path of an oncoming bus. As the three people involved — the bus driver, the jogger, and the woman — look back on the incident, their perspectives intertwine.
“The Royale” is a five-character, 85-minute drama about Jay “The Sport” Jackson, a Black fighter in 1905 who sets out to defeat the current, white title holder of world heavyweight champion. The play premiered in 2016; at APT, Chicago-based theater artist Tyrone Phillips is set to direct.
Melisa Pereyra returns with another work by playwright Marisela Treviño Orta. Pereyra will direct “Wolf at the Door,” inspired by Latino folklore, about a woman who must decide how much she’s willing to pay to get free of her abusive husband.
And for the 2023 shoulder season, a year from now, DeVita herself will direct “Proof,” a 2000 play by David Auburn about a young woman who worries that inheriting her father’s mathematical brilliance means she has his mental illness as well.
“There’s a lot to say about mental illness,” DeVita said. “And a lot to say about the community, and family, and what we think is expected of us — we are just buying into everyone else’s idea of who we are instead of deciding for ourselves.
“I think … I unconsciously made choices based on community, on making community and the power of community.”
Best of times, worst of times
As it looks to a “growth year” in 2023, APT is continuing to rebuild after the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“2022 was a super mixed bag, because we weren’t sure if the audience was going to come back or not,” said Jessica Amend, APT’s director of marketing. “Obviously attendance was way down in 2021. We had capacity limits … and the pandemic was still raging.
“So we were like, are they going to come back? And the answer was, yeah. They did. We did have fewer performances, but those performances were really full. I think we had more sold out performances than we’ve had since I started.”
Comparing 2022 to the last “normal” year, 2019, Amend said APT saw 95,500 patrons this year, down from 105,000. There were fewer performances, but ticket revenue percentages were up because people were buying tickets closer to the shows.
Cancellations were way up — some 13 performances — thanks to the one-two punch of COVID cases and a wet summer. APT plans for understudies, but the company will change how they work in 2023 given the sheer number of last-minute substitutions this season.
DeVita joked that actors would see her coming while they were out walking their dogs and worry she was coming to pull them into a show.
“This is the priority, period. We’re going to have more people in two shows (as opposed to three) and a rigorous understudy calendar, for people to observe the show they’re not in and learn that part in a timely fashion,” DeVita said “That increases our company size, which is a big deal.”
According to development director Michele Traband, APT’s operating budget in 2022 was about $8.5 million, 60% from earned income and the other 40% from a mixed of contributed income, including individuals, businesses, foundations and government support.
Using funds from a “transformative” Pleasant Rowland grant of $10 million in 2021, the company completed construction on two apartment buildings to help ease the shortage of artist housing in Spring Green.
And particularly visible to many patrons, the parking lot is getting an upgrade, thanks to $1 million in COVID relief funding from the state of Wisconsin. Traband said those upgrades “will add more parking spaces and improve accessibility and safety.”
Though the cancellations this year were hard on the company, administrative staff and particularly the box office employees, that’s not what lingers, Amend said.
“What’s resonating is how happy everyone was to be back,” she said. “And the plays were maybe some of the best work APT has ever done, objectively. ‘It was the best of times, it was the worst of times’ has never felt more true than this past season.”